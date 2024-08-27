13 best Lego sets for girls with creative minds

Lego sets for girls with creative minds? This list this gonna run the full gambit, from flowers and princess stuff to space exploration and muscle cars. After all, a creative mind is a mind that takes inspiration from all sources. Here’s a list for the Lego girlies of all kinds.

We’re kicking off this list with one of the coolest Disney princesses, Princess Moana. Princess Moana’s Wayfinding Boat is an awesome Lego set because it is a call out to not only one of the best Disney movies, but also to one of the most ancient and impressive forms of human navigation: wayfinding. Ancient Polynesians crossed the Pacific Ocean (which mind you is large enough to fit every single one of Earth’s continents inside) using nothing but the stars, currents, winds, and migratory patterns of animals. Mind blowing.

Gotta love a Magical Unicorn. Who doesn’t? The majesty of a white horse with an ivory horn has captivated people ever since the Middle Ages, where unicorns appeared in Arthurian legends of old. It’s said that only pure hearted people are able to see these things, must less build them. But a unicorn isn’t the only thing this three in one set allows you to build. You can also create a peacock and a seahorse!

Who doesn’t love tooling around the roller rink. This Retro Roller Skate set is perfect for girls who love said stylish method of transportation. Who knows, maybe these roller skates will be your gateway into the world of roller derby. You’re gonna be knocking teeth and cracking skulls on the rink in no time, I can see it now.

Maybe you’re a gamer with a green thumb. You don’t want just any regular-degular old plum blossom. You want a plant with character. Attitude. Razor sharp fangs. Introducing the Piranha Plant! Aside from being the bane of Mario and Luigi’s existence, the Piranha Plant is one of the hardiest species of flora in the Mushroom Kingdom. These dangerous plants will eat just about anything, including your fingers if you ain’t careful.

Maybe you’re the outdoorsy type? Someone who looks taking in the beauty of the natural world? The majestic Red Fox is the perfect Lego set for you. Inspired by the cats of the woods, easily one of the most beautiful animals on the planet, this set lovingly recreates Vulpes vulpes in spectacular Lego detail. Want to try your hand at building other animals? This three in one set also transforms in an owl (the cats of the sky) and a squirrel (the mice of the trees).

Maybe you’re a fan of nature that makes you look upwards rather than outwards? The Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit set is the set for you. This Lego Technic set is a scientifically accurate portrayal of the gravitational waltz that the Earth and Moon trace around the sun. And the best part? This set comes with electric motors that allow you to watch the cosmic dance in real time. I guess you could do the same thing if you looked up at the moon in the sky, but it’s a little harder to see that way.

Vincent Van Gogh’s The Starry Night has captured the hearts and minds of viewers for centuries. Easily one of the master’s most iconic and enduring painting, The Starring Night has been lovingly recreated for Legos. Trade brushstrokes for bricklays and build the classic painting yourself! If only the natural world could be as beautiful as this painting, no? I guess it’s better it isn’t. If the world was this blurry all the time it would be hard to get around.

What if you’re more of a fan the natural world of yesteryear rather than the one of today? The Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils the obvious choice. The Earth’s atmosphere had as much as 30% more oxygen hundreds of millions of years ago, allowing for absolutely giant creatures to grow and flourish. The T-Rex was king of them all! While extinct now, the beast’s legacy lives on forever in Lego plastic.

You know what’s cool? Heavy duty machinery. It allows the human species to build structures exceeding our ancestors wildest dreams. The Heavy-Duty Bulldozer is a construction site classic. Just look at this thing! A big old bucket to haul earth around! Powerful treads to traverse any landscape! Enough force to knock just about anything over!

Obviously you’re the kind of person who sees the beauty building things. Why not build one of the world’s architectural marvels, the Statue of Liberty? Fill your sink up with water and put this thing next to it and BAM! You’ve got New York City’s harbor right in your kitchen!

Who doesn’t love a fast car? The Ferrari F8 Tributo is one of the fastest there is. This Lego set harkens back to the days before Ferrari was a luxury car brand and was primarily focused on making race cars! The full size model of this car was able to go over 200 miles an hour!

Maybe you want something simple and elegant to display in your house? You can’t go wrong with this Lego Bonsai Tree. It’s a relatively easy build that looks just as pretty as the real thing. And you know what makes it better than the real thing? You can make its cherry blossoms bloom at any time!

Maybe you need something more robust than a little bonsai tree. Maybe you need a tree that is robust enough to support your desire for a house 30 feet off the ground! This Lego Tree House is perfect to get your engineer gears turning. Build this one and pretty soon you’ll be ready to take a crack at the real thing in your front yard.

