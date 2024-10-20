13 Greatest LEGO Brickheadz Minifigures Of All Time

Move over, Funko Pops. There’s a new collectible in town. I speak of course of LEGO Brickheadz, which have a fun difference from other collectibles… you construct them yourself!

That’s the entire point of LEGO, of course—it’s the ultimate toy creation tool. And if you’re a LEGO fan, you need to explore the world of Brickheadz right away. You can get all your favorite pop culture characters and then some in Brickheadz form, because LEGO has the licenses from everything from Marvel to The Lord of the Rings.

Brickheadz adorable, easy to make, and they look fantastic on your shelf. Here’s my rundown of the very best ones!

(LEGO)

The greatest villain the MCU ever offered is available in big-headed LEGO form. He’s much cuter than regular Thanos, let me tell you. Everyone’s favorite purple bald guy comes with a little mini-Infinity Gauntlet (I wish it was a bit more detailed, but that’s the only criticism I have) and, presumably, a tyrannical desire to wipe out half of all life. Keep him away from your other Marvel Brickheadz!

(LEGO)

Remember that brief period of time after the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie where everyone went totally crazy for Groot? Relive those times with this adorable Potted Groot. Sadly, he doesn’t dance and wave his little arms around like he does in the film… but he’s still very, very cute. Try and resist hugging him, though, seeing as he’s made out of sharp blocks of plastic.

(LEGO)

Are you totally hyped for Sonic 3, which will star none other than internet icon/immortal vampire Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog? Then you want to treat yourself to this Brickheadz set. Knuckles and Shadow are perfectly recreated in LEGO here and look like they’re about to fight at any moment. Psst! Other Sonic characters, including the titular hedgehog himself, are also available as Brickheadz.

(LEGO)

Naturally there are a lot of Marvel Brickheadz, what with Marvel being an inescapable pop culture juggernaut and all, but this Iron Spider is probably my favorite of the MCU creations. It’s Peter Parker wearing the Iron Spider suit he had on in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and those little spider arms can be moved around.

(LEGO)

Maleficent can turn into a dragon, Cruella wants to make a fur coat out of puppies… so what would happen if these two iconic female villains ever met? Brickheadz gives you the ability to answer that question with this Disney 2-pack. Construct these stylish ladies at your leisure and put them somewhere where they’ll always be seen.

(LEGO)

There are some fantastic Middle Earth LEGO sets out there and these two, Brickheadz Frodo and Gollum more than deserve a place on your Lord of the Rings collectibles shelf. Wait, you definitely have one of those, don’t you? My favorite thing about this set is that Frodo comes with his iconic Orc-slaying sword Sting and Gollum comes with a dead fish. You know, just in case he gets hungry.

(LEGO)

If you grew up among Disney fans in the 2000s you probably know at least one grown adult who’s obsessed with Stitch, right? Well, now you can buy them their very own LEGO Brickheadz Stitch to build. It makes a nice change from getting them yet another Stitch plushie, right? And luckily, Stitch has maintained his original design for the upcoming live-action remake, so this piece is timeless.

(LEGO)

Princess Leia had many great looks over the course of the Star Wars saga, but none proved to be more iconic than the hair buns and white dress combo she sported in A New Hope. So that’s what you get on Leia’s official Brickheadz figure. She also comes with blaster, because in the words of the legendary Carrie Fisher, Leia wasn’t a damsel in distress—she was a distressing damsel.

(LEGO)

I’m forever impressed by how friendly and appealing LEGO can make blocky versions of human beings look. This Disney princess 2-pack gives you both Moana and Merida, two badass ladies who come fully armed with their special weapons. Moana has a oar for whacking people on the head and Merida has her bow and arrow. Aren’t they great?

(LEGO)

Were you one of the many people touched by the love story of Pixar’s WALL-E, one of the many masterpieces from the studio? Then you need to get yourself this set. It has within it 155 pieces and two stickers (sorry, I know LEGO fans tend to hate stickers) which you can use to construct two of the cutest robots ever put to film.

(LEGO)

Wait, how do you Brickheadz Grogu? He’s a baby, he’s already got a big head! Well, luckily, the folks at LEGO managed it and now there’s this adorable 2-pack of Baby Yoda (as he’s commonly known) and his badass dad The Mandalorian. Alas, Mando comes with his helmet on rather than bearing the beautiful face of Pedro Pascal. But that’s okay!

(LEGO)

We don’t talk about Brickheadz, no no no! We don’t talk about Brickheadz! Well, actually, you should talk about Brickheadz because this is my very favorite one of all the Disney line. Look at the flower details on Mirabel’s skirt and her adorable round glasses! She makes the perfect gift for Encanto fans or those who are just generally fans of well-made LEGO figures.

(LEGO)

As a young child I was obsessed with two things: LEGO and the Spice Girls. So you can imagine the noise I made on discovering they had been perfectly merged together. This 578-piece set features Baby Spice with lollipop, Scary Spice with her iconic leopard print, Sporty Spice with her ponytail and tracksuit, Ginger Spice with her famous union jack dress, and Posh Spice with her little black dress. There’s even a little microphone you can position in front of your favorite Spice. I love that this set exists!

