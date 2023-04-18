‘Lilo & Stitch’: Everything We Know About Disney’s Live-Action Remake

Disney recently announced that its 2002 animated classic Lilo & Stitch is getting a live-action remake, joining the studio’s growing collection of live-action adaptations, including Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, and the upcoming The Little Mermaid.

Disney has already begun casting for Lilo & Stitch, despite the largely negative online reaction to news of the remake. Here’s everything we know about the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie so far.

When will Lilo & Stitch be released?

Lilo & Stitch is currently slated for a 2024 release and will drop on Disney+. Filming began recently on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. Production is expected to last around eight weeks, with the film’s working title being ‘Bad Dog,’ according to Knight Edge Media.

Who will star in the live-action Lilo & Stitch?

So far, three cast members have been announced, and people are not happy.

Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, a 22-year-old actor of Hawaiian descent who has starred in NCIS, will portray Lilo’s older sister and guardian Nani. However, some fans have called out Disney for their colorism and whitewashing because Agudong is light-skinned and multiracial, whereas in the animated version, Nani is darker-skinned with black hair. Unfortunately, this criticism isn’t new to Disney, which has been called out for whitewashing characters in the past.

Six-year-old Maia Kealoha will play Lilo, and Kahiau Machado has landed the role of Nani’s love interest and friend, David. Jolene Purdy will play Mrs. Keko, a child services agent (a gender-swapped version of Cobra Bubble, who was originally voiced by Ving Rhames).

Zach Galifianakis has signed on to play an unspecified role, though some outlets have speculated that he’ll be voicing Stitch.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On director Dean Fleischer Camp will direct the live-action Lilo & Stitch (after rumors circulated last year that Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu was in talks to do so), while Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script for the 2024 release.

Will the plot of Lilo & Stitch follow the original film?

As it’s a live-action adaptation, we expect that it will. The Hawaiian-centric 2002 film sees a little girl named Lilo adopt a dog-like extraterrestrial named Stitch. The two form a strong bond as they—along with Lilo’s sister, Nani—try to avoid social services and Stitch’s fellow aliens.

(featured image: Disney)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]