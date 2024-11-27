Black Friday is here, and it’s not just for grabbing that discounted toaster you’ll use twice a year. No, this is the perfect time to level up your home office game and finally create the workspace that makes you feel like a productivity machine or at least a well-equipped procrastinator!

Whether you’re doomscrolling in style, writing the next great American novel, or grinding through Zoom meetings, these deals will elevate your setup. We’ve broken down our top 10 Amazon Black Friday home office finds into a handy tier list. Because let’s be real you need to know which deals deserve the god-tier crown.

A-Tier: The Game-Changers You Didn’t Know You Needed

These picks aren’t flashy but trust me, they’ll make your day-to-day a lot smoother. Think of them as the unsung heroes of your workspace.

Giant Blanket Hoodie

View at Amazon $29.99 > $23.99

Let’s kick things off with the coziest multitasker imaginable: a giant blanket hoodie. Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like, a blanket that’s also a hoodie. Perfect for those chilly mornings when you can’t justify cranking up the heat but still want to cocoon yourself like the productivity butterfly you are. I own three, I can’t stress enough these are essential to own.

3-Tier Utility Rolling Cart

View at Amazon $39.99 > $26.99

Imagine this: all your office supplies, snacks, and maybe even your emotional support coffee mug, are neatly organized in one place. The Hamone 3-Tier Utility Rolling Cart doesn’t just declutter your desk; it turns you into an efficiency wizard. Plus, it’s on wheels, so you can roll it out of sight when you’re pretending your space is spotless.

Bluetooth Speaker Phone Stand

View at Amazon $28.98 > $22.99

Gone are the days of propping up your phone with a coffee mug during meetings. This Bluetooth speaker phone stand holds your device upright while amplifying sound, so your coworkers can hear your witty banter loud and clear. I honestly wish I had gotten a phone stand long before I did. Now it’s an essential part of my work space! I’m forever playing a podcast or episode of Criminal Minds while I work. Now I don’t fuss over what today’s balancing act will be.

Desk Clamp Power Strip

View at Amazon $49.99 > $26.99

If you’ve ever crawled under your desk to plug in yet another gadget, the Desk Clamp Power Strip is here to save your knees and your sanity. It clamps onto the edge of your desk, giving you easy access to outlets and USB ports. It’s functional, it’s sleek, and it’s the kind of upgrade that makes you wonder why you didn’t buy one sooner. No more tripping over cords!

S-Tier: The MVPs of Your Office Setup

These items take your workspace to the next level. They don’t just improve your setup, they make it feel like an actual vibe.

Gaming Keyboard

View at Amazon $44.99 > $29.74

Before you scoff, hear me out, a good gaming keyboard isn’t just for gamers. The tactile keys make typing so satisfying, you might actually enjoy writing that long email to Karen in accounting. Plus, the RGB lighting adds a fun pop of color to your desk, because who said workspaces have to be boring? Make your desk your own, there are no rules!

Office Chair

View at Amazon $158.96 > $84.97

Let’s talk about the thing your butt will thank you for: a solid office chair. This isn’t the time to cheap out, invest in one with lumbar support and adjustable features. You’ll sit taller, work longer, and probably complain less about your back. Pro tip: Reclining slightly makes you look more relaxed during stressful meetings or at least you’ll feel that way. Chairs can effect your overall health. Take this purchase serious!

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

View at Amazon $75.95 > $39.95

Block out the world with a good pair of wireless over-ear headphones. Whether you’re vibing to lo-fi beats or drowning out the sound of your neighbor’s leaf blower, these are a must-have. Bonus points because they’re lightweight, fold and you’ll never have to bother with a tangled cord hassle!

God Tier: The Holy Trinity of Home Office Excellence

If you’re ready to go big this Black Friday, these three items will transform your office into a productivity paradise.

Gaming Monitor

View at Amazon $119.97 > $89.97

Why squint at a tiny laptop screen when you can spread out your tasks on a glorious 27-inch monitor that turns your workspace into a productivity palace? The Sceptre New 27-inch Gaming Monitor isn’t just for gamers; it’s for anyone who juggles multiple tasks, whether you’re editing photos, managing endless spreadsheets, or just trying to keep up with all 47 Chrome tabs you insist on leaving open (I see you…. and me).

With its crisp visuals and fast refresh rate, this monitor doesn’t just display your work; it elevates it. Colors pop, text is sharper, and there’s so much room for multitasking you’ll feel like a true professional. Even if your version of multitasking is swapping between YouTube tutorials and your favorite streaming service, this monitor has your back. It’s the ultimate upgrade for your home office, letting you see everything in vivid detail without having to squint or hunch over.

Once you switch to a larger screen, you’ll wonder how you ever survived on a laptop alone. Honestly, even spreadsheets start to feel less soul-sucking when they’re spread out in full HD glory. I speak from experience!

L-Shaped Computer Desk

View at Amazon $159.99 > $109.99

There’s something inherently powerful about an L-shaped desk. It screams, “I have my life together,” even if the reality is a little closer to “I shoved my clutter into a corner five minutes before this Zoom call.” The L-shape doesn’t just look cool, it’s also insanely functional. This desk gives you the freedom to spread out your monitor, keyboard, notebooks, and, let’s be honest, a lot of random knickknacks.

The real game-changer here? The space. With an L-shaped desk, you can create two distinct work zones—one for serious tasks like typing away on your computer, and one for less serious tasks like stress-snacking while doomscrolling Twitter. You’ve also got room to add a second setup, perfect for anyone who’s dabbling in gaming, streaming, or just needs a little extra space to feel fancy.

Of course, if you’re anything like me, your cat will inevitably claim one side of the desk as their personal throne. I can’t lie, I’m currently typing this with half my desk occupied by my cat, who clearly believes they’re the boss of this operation. Maybe if I had an L-shaped desk, we wouldn’t be fighting over territory like we’re reenacting Game of Thrones.

Lenovo Essential IdeaPad

View at Amazon $499.99 > $382.37

Let’s finish strong with the crown jewel of this list: the Lenovo Essential IdeaPad. This laptop doesn’t just make the cut, it steals the spotlight. If your current laptop has seen better days (looking at you, the one that takes five minutes to open a Word document), now’s the perfect time to make the leap and upgrade.

I have to admit, I’ve got a personal connection to this one, I bought the same laptop a few months ago, and let me tell you, it was worth every single penny. And here’s the kicker, I paid nearly double what it’s going for now, and I still feel like I got a deal. At this discounted Black Friday price, it’s practically a giveaway.

But wait, there’s more! This isn’t just a laptop, it’s a bundle. When you buy the Lenovo Essential IdeaPad, you also get a free one-year subscription to Office 365. That’s Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more included, which means you can dive straight into productivity or make a pretty slideshow to procrastinate instead.

You Deserve This!

Now that you’ve seen the goods, let’s talk strategy. Black Friday can feel like a whirlwind of deals, but if you prioritize the items that will actually improve your day-to-day life, you’ll walk away a winner. Start with the essentials, like that blanket hoodie for cozy comfort, then move up the tiers as your budget allows.

Your home office is more than just a place to work, it’s your command center, your creative haven, and maybe even your escape from the chaos of the outside world. These Black Friday deals can help you create a space that feels not only functional but genuinely enjoyable. Yes, you’re working, but you deserve to have a peaceful place to do it in.

So go ahead, treat yourself to that monitor or splurge on a fancy chair. You deserve a workspace that sparks joy and productivity. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to check out before that blanket hoodie sells out.

What’s on your Black Friday wishlist? Share your must-haves in the comments!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy