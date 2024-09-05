13 stunning Lego animal sets to celebrate nature

David Attenborough, eat your heart out. I don’t need to watch you Britishly bluster your way through Planet Earth anymore. Now I have Planet Earth AT HOME. With nothing but an iPhone and my imagination, I can create my own wildlife documentary with these Lego sets!

(Lego)

See here! The Lego Red Fox ! Admire its gorgeous coat. Like red wine, you can tell that it’s a red for because of the red color. That’s sure to impress any biologist or sommelier you come across at a dinner party. This fox’s lustrous coat was all the rage back England in the days of the old fashioned fox hunt. But unlike those poor foxes, this 3 in 1 fox can turn into an owl and fly away! Or become a less fashionable squirrel!

(Lego)

Parrots are indeed some of the smartest living beings on this planet. Sure octopuses can use tools, camouflage, teach life lessons to middle aged South African men, but can they TALK!? I think not. Sadly, this Lego Parrot—like an octopus—is also unable to phonate words. But with the power of imagination, you can carry on full conversations! Don’t want to talk to a bird all day? This 3 in 1 set can also change into a fish or a frog!

(Lego)

Giraffes are the tallest land animals on the planet. If we’re ever able to domesticate them, we should train them to play in the NBA. This Lego Giraffe stands at a far less towering height than its flesh and blood cousins, but it’s still pretty big! And like its cousins, all its limbs can move! Unlike its cousins, it can transform into a lion and TWO antelopes. Brag about that at the giraffe family reunion.

(Lego)

This Majestic Tiger certainly lives up to its name. In fact, there is a name for the animals that human beings find especially beautiful. They’re called “charismatic megafauna” and include tigers, lions, wolves and any other wild beasts with powerful muscles and lethal face cards. This tiger can also transform into a less charismatic but more adorable red panda, and a koi fish whose face card can certainly stun, but not quite kill.

(Lego)

The White Rabbit was made famous by Lewis Carrol in Alice and Wonderland. That rabbit was always running late, but this Lego rabbit has absolutely nowhere to be! Which is good, because the other white rabbit def had a case of undiagnosed ADHD. All this particular white rabbit has on the docket is sit around and eat Lego carrots. Or transform into a cockatoo or a seal. On second thought, that’s quite a lot to do.

(Lego)

These Adorable Dogs certainly live up to their name. Just look at those wide, wet eyes! Doesn’t it just make you wanna pull a pet-owner Ash Ketchum and Adopt ‘Em All? Don’t like these particular breeds? They can be rebuilt into schnauzers, huskies, pugs, and even dachshunds! That’s like a whole kennel of dogs just for you! Don’t go off turning into a Ramsey Bolton now!

(Lego)

Real Deep Sea Creatures are scary. After all, we’ve explored more of space than we have of our own oceans. Who knows what other sort of underwater horrors lurk beneath the depths? In this case, the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t. These devils are a great white shark, a creepy angler fish, and the worst of the worst: the giant squid. But it also comes with a cute crab with treasure! Hooray!

(Lego)

Ah the Bird’s Nest ! Can’t you just imagine the peeping sounds of the little springtime babies now? Doesn’t it just make you want regurgitate your lunchtime cob salad into their hungry little mouths? If you’re not the parenting type, thankfully this set comes with a mother bird to do all the hard stuff for you. You’re more like a Lego grandparent. All the joys of dealing with kids without any of the hardship.

(Lego)

Look at this man STRUT. This Exotic Peacock SERVES. He SLAYS. He is SO. BRAT. And being a peacock is not all this bird can do! He can also turn into a a slightly less impressive dragonfly or butterfly. Stay in your lane, babe. You’ve good a good thing going here. You don’t need to pander to the insects. There’s too many of those in this world already.

(Lego)

Speaking of insects and their copious numbers, The Insect Collection will allow you to build three of your own bugs! You can build beautiful blue morpho butterfly! A strong and proud Hercules Beetle! Or … what is that? DEAR GOD IN HEAVEN WHAT IS THAT? NO. NO. ANYTHING BUT A PRAYING MANTIS. THAT THING IS GONNA EAT ME ALIVE.

(Lego)

In my personal Fantasy Forest, there are no bugs. Maybe a couple of butterflies and a well behaved ladybug, but that’s it. The Fantasy Forest Creatures set got the memo. Five creatures, and none of them are bugs. There’s a young deer, a hedgehog, a rabbit, a squirrel, and even a wise old owl with magnifying glass. No need for a graduation cap, I know a university man when I see one.

(Lego)

Red Dragon may be the name of a book about a deranged serial killer and a mythical satanic beast in the Bible, but this widdle red dragon is none of those things! He’s just a crimson cutie pie! Look at his big goo-goo eyes! He still doesn’t even know what dracaris means! All he knows how to do is turn into a little birdy and a cute little fishy. Until he grows up …

(Lego)

This Wild Lion can become the King of your Lego animal menagerie, until the Red Dragon grows up and lays waste to them all. The lion can be more of a Regent to the doomed realm, I suppose. Or you could turn this 3 in 1 set into an ostrich or a warthog. No meerkats though, this set didn’t seem to quite get the Lion King memo.

