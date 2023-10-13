Somehow, We’ve Managed To Rank the Best of ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’s Immaculate Hairstyles

I’m not going to lie and say I watched Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne for the plot, because I certainly didn’t, but it was phenomenal, and I’m very excited to dive into the main series (as well as try the game again … maybe). It follows a trio of mostly magic-wielding revolutionaries (one of Haiti and two of France) hunting vampires in a small town just outside of the heart of the French Revolution.

Beyond knowing this show was about vampires, it was seeing the unbelievably attractive cast of characters finally led me to taking the plunge on this beloved series. From head to toe, most of these characters, the vampires and the humans fighting them, are stunning. In that spirit, here’s the best heads of hair in season one of the show.

**Warning: Spoilers for Castlevania: Nocturne.**

10. ‘Liberty’

Was she only in one scene? Yes. Did she give everything in those few minutes? Also yes. ‘Liberty’ is one of the three young women on their way to festive event celebrating the revolution, who encounter Ritcher. Atop her almost pixie-like cut (that reminds me of Alex from Totally Spies, but curlier) Liberty wears something resembling a Phrygian cap or liberty cap. Worn by originally in ancient times by people in modern day Iraq, Turkey, and Syria, these caps were popularized by the Romans. Revolutionaries in the late 1700s (including Jacobins) seeking to reintroduce a form of democracy constructed by the republic reappropriated it with tricolor cockade.

9. Alucard

The fresh out of the shower look grew on me quickly, earning Alucard a position on this list. From what little I know about this major Castlevania character, this low inclusion on this semi-ranked list will ruffle some feathers. Alucard sounds like a big deal and his introduction to Nocturne was memorable. And, not just because I have a thing for powerful beings with white hair like Astarion from Baldur’s Gate 3, and Storm from X-Men. (I’d add Legolas from Lord of the Rings, but while impressionable that’s more blonde.) This is a popular look in anime, and I’ve resisted it so many times so far. That stops with Alucard.

8. Olrox

In overall attractiveness, Olrox ties for first place, but this is a list about hair, something he as a lot of—on his head. Because Olrox is often calm and collected choosing to slink around in the shadows and observe his surroundings, we usually don’t see much movement from his long, silky hair. However, in a handful of moments when sparring, it moves like water. Compared to many other characters, Olrox’s design is deceptively simple and yet any frame looks like a L’Oréal campaign. 10s-10s-10s across the board.

7. Erzsebet Báthory

While Liberty has natural ginger locks, it’s only fitting that a supernatural being like Erzsebet Báthory would have hair the color of bright scarlet. I’ll admit that her ascended look is very interesting, but it’s a little too CATS for me, personally (even beyond the makeup change). However, Erzebet’s hair during her introduction and during the vampire parade is magical. Its water droplet shape defies gravity and gives a shape that reflects her pannier/side hoops. Her pouf also signals to her foes that she’s on the side of the aristocracy.

6. Edouard

The French upper class wish their wigs could get within leagues of Edouard’s natural curls. The opera singer and revolutionary fighter’s texture resembles mine so closely and he wears it so well I’m considering investing in some silk bows. His curls are so magical that after his untimely transformation into a monster, his hair remains intact. In fact, they look to have only expanded in his new form.

5. Drolta Tzuentes

The first look we see Drolta in is both a blessing and a curse. The blessing is that her gorgeously styled hair does look immaculate. At the end of her braids are these silver bands that match her cobra earrings. Then, there’s the magical, black-to-pink ombré coloring, adding volume to her 4C hair. Glorious. Seeing frames of her in this look is a big part of the reason I gave this show a try, and it was a treat! The only cursed element of this getup isn’t from the style itself but people who took issue with the “historical accuracy” of a vampire with pink hair.

4. Marchioness

This may read like a basic and paint-by-numbers wig worn by a character who doesn’t even have a first name, but it’s still stunning. When people heard Nocturne was set during the French Revolution and Reign of Terror, this is the look they were probably thinking of. The Marchioness gave everything in her short, sparse, and bloodthirsty scenes.

3. Annette

If a look includes hair jewelry, you’re probably already winning. Annette’s short locs are so beautiful and also practical considering her active lifestyle. The golden rings and pins adorning them pull together her everyday look of a golden yellow vest and white blouse so well. In episode three, we see Annette’s early life, enslaved, and then newly freed, in Haiti. While she’s training with others who would fight in the Haitian Revolution, she’s also sporting baby locs in a headwrap. The fact that Annette looks adorable here means that the jewelry is not doing the heavy lifting. It’s starting on a good base.

2. Maria Renard

At first, it appears that Maria has a short little blonde bob resembling her mother’s—who I didn’t include on this list, but is very glamourous. However, when she turns, it’s revealed that she actual has extremely long locks of hair bound by a green bow. Peeking around other Castlevania stories, I see that she’s not a new character and has had many iterations. Visually, this one is definitely my favorite, and not just because Maria wears an outfit similar to my Baldur’s Gate 3 character, Ellesméra. Her hair has this child-like quality that makes for great character design, matching her relative innocence until the end of the season. As much as I love it, I’m excited to see it maybe change as she enters a new phase of her life in season two.

1. Drolta Tzuentes (ascended)

Yes, I know Drolta is already on here once. Be lucky I didn’t put her on here more! Every scene she’s in is a showstopper and she changes more times than one would expect from an eight-episode season. This particular moment and the previous hair are the best of them all.

The pure motion of flaming hair remains enchanting no matter how many times you see her hair in the final two episodes. It’s not just the body, but also that the pink goes almost white hot—additionally, that the hanging gems stay secured, as well as the braids at the base of her head. Lots of people suspected she might be part succubus or maybe at one point drank the blood of a demon. This look with the flaming hair, horns, and tail prompted even more intrigue. To quote the lyrics from one Beyoncé Carter-Knowles, “You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation.”

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

