Goth Movies to Watch to Get Ready for the Return of Spooky Season

There is so much beauty in the macabre and strange. Goth is an adoration for darkness, morbidity, creepiness, and more—it’s not just about wearing black although that is a bonus. I’ve chosen to embark on the journey of compiling a list of some of the best goth movies to get everyone prepped as we near spooky season. And please, don’t be alarmed when you hear “Stigmata Martyr” by Bauhaus playing loudly in the background.

Suspiria (1977)

Suspiria follows an American dancer named Suzy Bannion (Jessica Harper) who seeks to uncover the supernatural mystery behind the German dance academy she’s attending. Naturally, Suzy finds more than she bargained for, and it’s pure madness. Trust me, the ending will blow your mind like a balloon. Suspiria is a horror classic that has some of the most visceral imagery you’ll ever see. The film captures uncomfortable moments and the eeriness of the academy so expertly that it’s well-deserved of all the praise.

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark follows a horror hostess named Elvira (Cassandra Peterson) who inherits a peculiar old house in an uptight community from her great-aunt. It’s hard not to love Elvira: Mistress of the Dark for all its comedic moments, Elvira in all her glory, and the eccentric house she inherits. Elvira is a literal nightmare for the religious folks in the Massachusetts community. What’s more goth than scaring away those ultra conservatives?

Night of the Demons

Night of the Demons follows a group of teens that host a party in an abandoned funeral home and of course—they unleash a demon after performing a séance. Angela’s (Amelia Kincade) dance to “Stigmata Martyr” by Bauhaus is a huge part of what makes almost any goth heart sing. Her outfit is also fire and her overall Halloween look is chef’s kiss.

Heathers

Heathers follows Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder) who becomes entangled with a dangerous new boy in her high school who seeks to kill popular people. It’s very much a dark comedy that doesn’t have any qualms about being one. Interestingly enough, it’s hailed as a tremendous coming-of-age film. Heathers is certainly not for the faint of heart, but if you have no issue watching a goth girl descend into madness with her batshit boyfriend, then you’ll enjoy it. Plus, who doesn’t love Winona Ryder being a delightful weirdo in a film?

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice follows a deceased couple who seek out the help of a chaotic spirit named Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to get rid of the new family living in their home. Tim Burton will forever be tied to this film, and Beetlejuice still holds its status as one of the greats. From the cinematography, the silliest of scenes, and the practical effects, what’s not to enjoy? Also, Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) in particular is a highlight for anyone who appreciates an angsty goth teen. The film doesn’t take itself too seriously and provides more than enough laughs. It’s a must-watch for any time of year, and I say that with confidence.

The Craft

The Craft follows a coven of witches that becomes a bit chaotic when they tap into real power from a deity named Manon. Things go wrong because of course they do, and the girls learn that too much power can be dangerous. It’s the goth feminist horror film of your dreams, and it’s forever an important film in the horror world. It’s a great film with tremendous performances from Fairuza Balk, Rachel True, and Neve Campbell. The Craft does indeed take being a witch seriously, and that’s pretty damn cool if you ask me.

Bride of Chucky

Bride of Chucky is the fourth installment in the iconic Child’s Play franchise. It follows Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) who kills his former murderous lover Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) to transfer her soul into a doll. Bride of Chucky brings the camp that we all love about the franchise and introduces one of the most iconic goth characters.

Blade

Blade follows a vampire hybrid named Blade (Wesley Snipes) who hunts other vampires to keep the city of Los Angeles safe, and that mission is only made harder when older vampires start to rebel. People often forget that Blade exists in the Marvel universe and helped pave the way for Black anti-heroes/superheroes in live-action. Not to mention the goth aesthetic, the blood rave scene, Wesley Snipe’s performance, and the dramatic vampires. Imagine a world in which Blade was never made into a live-action film—I certainly don’t want to.

Ginger Snaps

Ginger Snaps follows two goth sisters named Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) and Brigitte (Emily Perkins) whose lives become increasingly tumultuous when Ginger is turned into a werewolf. The idea of lycanthropy is treated as a liberation, and that’s wicked. The cult status that Ginger Snaps holds is immense, and it forever remains a staple for 2000s horror fans. There are many quote-worthy moments, and Katharine Isabelle delivers when it comes to unhinged werewolf antics.

May

May follows a troubled woman named May (Angela Bettis) who goes to great lengths to keep people in her life. May as a character is complex and incredibly weird because, well, she loves the idea of people being her dolls. Believe me, your imagination is likely not wrong about what happens in May. There’s a feeling of morbidity woven throughout the film, and May is about as strange as they come. So indulge in all the weirdness because there’s no shortage of it.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

