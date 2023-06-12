6 Best FrightFest Movies of All Time

FrightFest is an annual film festival held in the United Kingdom and has grown to become one of the world’s largest horror and fantasy film festivals. In addition to screening horror films, the festival hosts panel discussions, Q&As with filmmakers, and other special events. Every year, it brings together some of the world’s best genre filmmakers to present their latest work to horror fans.

There is never any shortage of terrifying films to scare festival goers. Here’s my list of the top FrightFest movies, ranging from classic slasher films to psychological thrillers and supernatural stories. So grab the popcorn, turn down the lights, and prepare for a thrilling movie marathon!

6. Let the Right One In

(Sandrew Metronome)

Let the Right One In has gained a strong cult following due to its unique take on horror. This horror movie is about a young boy who befriends a vampire. The vampire, Eli, has recently moved to town and is struggling to adapt to her new life. The two form a close bond, but Eli’s thirst for blood threatens to pull them apart.

As the boy and vampire grow closer, they must fight against those who want to exploit Eli’s power. With intense scenes of violence and tender moments of friendship, Let the Right One In is a captivating exploration of loyalty, love, and the need to belong. The movie has won numerous awards and is considered one of the best horror films ever.

5. Dark Water

(Toho)

When single mother Yoshimi moves into a new home with her young daughter, she starts to experience strange and unexplainable events. Water starts leaking from the ceiling of her daughter’s bedroom, and Yoshimi soon comes to believe that the water is responsible for the dark and otherworldly presence in the house.

Things only get worse from there as Yoshimi and her daughter become increasingly isolated and plagued by terrifying visions. Finally, Yoshimi discovers the dark secret hidden in the home’s basement and must confront the evil within to save her daughter and their lives.

4. 1408

(Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

1408 is a horror movie about a man staying in a hotel room haunted by evil spirits. The movie is based on a Stephen King novel of the same name and stars John Cusack. It has become a cult classic due to its intense storyline and chilling atmosphere.

1408 is considered one of the best horror films ever made, with critics praising its unsettling tone and clever use of suspense. If you’re looking for an intense horror experience, 1408 is a must-watch. The movie will keep you on the edge of your seat and leave you with plenty of questions about life, death, and what lies beyond.

3. The Orphanage

(Warner Bros. Pictures Spain)

The Orphanage is a horror movie about a woman who returns to the orphanage she grew up in with her husband and son. Shortly after moving in, her son begins to see ghosts, and the couple soon realizes that the orphanage is haunted. They struggle to keep their son safe and uncover the secrets of the orphanage.

The movie is filled with suspense and scares as the family navigates through a nightmare. It is a classic horror movie with twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat, so if you’re looking for an intense, spooky experience, The Orphanage is worth a watch.

2. The Devil’s Backbone

(Warner Sogefilms)

The Devil’s Backbone is a horror movie set at a boys’ orphanage in Spain during the civil war. A ghost haunts the school, and one of the boys, Carlos, tries to stop it. The movie is filled with tension, suspense, and horror. It shows the effects of war on children and how they coped with it. The directing and cinematography are excellent.

The special effects are also quite impressive for their age, as the movie released in 2001. The Devil’s Backbone is an excellent example of Spanish horror cinema and is definitely worth watching if you’re a fan of the genre. It has some strong themes, and though it may not be for everyone, it will surely leave a lasting impression on anyone who watches it.

1. The Innkeepers

(Magnet Releasing)

The Innkeepers is a horror movie about two employees of a haunted inn who are determined to find out the truth behind the hauntings. The film is suspenseful and creepy and is full of jump scares, and the ending is unexpected and satisfying. Sara Paxton and Pat Healy give memorable performances. Overall, The Innkeepers is a great horror movie that will keep you on edge. It’s definitely worth a watch!

(featured image: FrightFest)

