Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) looks over her shoulder at the camera with a desert highway in front of her.
(Warner Bros.)
Category:
Movies

The End of ‘Furiosa’ Accomplishes a Tricky Task

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: May 23, 2024 06:00 pm

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, like other prequels, has a tricky task to accomplish. It has to tell a new and unique story about a character we already know, while setting the stage for a movie we’ve already seen. So does Furiosa manage to do it? Let’s break down that ending and see!

Recommended Videos

Warning: this article contains massive spoilers for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

What happens to Dementus?

The movie opens with Furiosa (Alyla Browne and Anya Taylor-Joy) getting kidnapped from her home and taken to the maniacal Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). After 15 years, Furiosa finally gets her revenge, confronting Dementus out in the Wasteland where there’s nowhere for him to run.

So what does she do, exactly? After Dementus warns her that revenge will make her just like him, and that killing him can never give her back the life she lost, we hear the voice of the History Man narrating the legends that have arisen around Dementus’s death. Did Furiosa just shoot him out in the dunes? Did she drag him behind a motorcycle, which is the fate to which Dementus subjected Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke)? Did she string him up to be eaten by crows?

Then the History Man reveals that high in Immortan Joe’s citadel, there’s a man trapped underneath a peach tree, which slowly feeds on his body.

See, Furiosa has been carrying a treasure with her for the entire movie: a peach pit that her mother gives her and tells her to plant. Furiosa never makes it home to plant it in the Green Place of Many Mothers, so she does the next best thing. She plants it in Dementus’ crotch, where it both flourishes and tortures him for the rest of his life.

When the first fruit ripens, Furiosa cuts it into pieces and gives it to Joe’s wives, a group of women dressed in white. From this point on, if you haven’t seen Mad Max: Fury Road, the ending of Furiosa might be confusing. If you have seen it, though, you’ll recognize what happens next.

How Furiosa sets up Mad Max: Fury Road

The group of women we see at the end of Furiosa are the very wives that Furiosa smuggles out of the Citadel in Fury Road, in order to take them with her to the Green Place of Many Mothers. At the every end of Furiosa, we see a quick shot of Furiosa—older and more muscular—sneaking them into the war rig and shutting the hatch behind them.

Then, as the credits roll, we see clips from Fury Road. Furiosa battles Joe’s forces as she drives east, towards her ancestral home. She reaches a desiccated wilderness full of dead trees. She falls to her knees and screams in a heartbreaking reveal.

I won’t spoil that reveal here, just in case you haven’t seen Fury Road and you’re still reading this article. So go watch it! It’s amazing! Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga may be over, but you’re lucky that Furiosa’s story continues.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Let’s Break Down Dementus’ Fate in ‘Furiosa’
Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) stands in a tent surrounded by other gang members.
Category: Movies
Movies
Let’s Break Down Dementus’ Fate in ‘Furiosa’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 23, 2024
Read Article We Finally Know How Furiosa Lost Her Arm
Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Category: Movies
Movies
We Finally Know How Furiosa Lost Her Arm
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Kalki’ Movie Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in 'Kalki 2898' poster
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Kalki’ Movie Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Big Scorpio Energy’: Anya Taylor-Joy Gave Us the Rundown on ‘Furiosa’
Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Big Scorpio Energy’: Anya Taylor-Joy Gave Us the Rundown on ‘Furiosa’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 23, 2024
Read Article Ryan Reynolds Is Having the Best Time Dunking on Those ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Rumors
Deadpool in Deadpool 3
Category: Movies
Movies
Ryan Reynolds Is Having the Best Time Dunking on Those ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Rumors
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Let’s Break Down Dementus’ Fate in ‘Furiosa’
Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) stands in a tent surrounded by other gang members.
Category: Movies
Movies
Let’s Break Down Dementus’ Fate in ‘Furiosa’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 23, 2024
Read Article We Finally Know How Furiosa Lost Her Arm
Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Category: Movies
Movies
We Finally Know How Furiosa Lost Her Arm
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Kalki’ Movie Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in 'Kalki 2898' poster
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Kalki’ Movie Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Big Scorpio Energy’: Anya Taylor-Joy Gave Us the Rundown on ‘Furiosa’
Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Big Scorpio Energy’: Anya Taylor-Joy Gave Us the Rundown on ‘Furiosa’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 23, 2024
Read Article Ryan Reynolds Is Having the Best Time Dunking on Those ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Rumors
Deadpool in Deadpool 3
Category: Movies
Movies
Ryan Reynolds Is Having the Best Time Dunking on Those ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Rumors
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 23, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>