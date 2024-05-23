‘Big Scorpio Energy’: Anya Taylor-Joy Gave Us the Rundown on ‘Furiosa’

Anya Taylor-Joy’s take on Furiosa gives us insight into how she became the Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) that we saw in Mad Max: Fury Road. Now that George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is in theaters, you too can know that Furiosa gives off Scorpio energy.

Recommended Videos

The star sign is often known for being vindictive holding grudges. As a Scorpio, I will defend us by saying that we are very loyal and open people until you’ve wronged us. Then we are very vindictive because we don’t allow people to hurt us. More than that, you don’t get the chance to do it again. Furiosa taking what Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) did to her and letting it fuel her? Very Scorpio coded.

But it also made Furiosa a revenge film, something that works incredibly well for it. When we spoke to Taylor-Joy about the film, she explained it as Furiosa having revenge that runs cold. “I think what I really love about Furiosa’s revenge is that it does not run hot. It runs cold for a really long time and almost like subterranean icy cold, which I agree is big Scorpio energy,” she said. “It’s really fun to have something that just grows and grows and grows and then you get a moment where you really get to kind of let it rip. I think for both of us, our confrontation at the end felt exhausting, but great. Like at the end of three days, we were both just like [sighs].”

Hemsworth’s energy with Dementus is a bit different. He has that drive, that desire for vengeance, but he’s also rooted in his quest for power, and it leads to his own destruction. “They both keep derailing each other’s mission. They both keep kind of screwing up the plot,” Hemsworth said. “They both sort of have plans. It almost works out. And then, ‘Oh my God, it’s wrecked again, destroyed.’ And so that revengeful nature exists in both of them. And is back and forth the whole time.”

Taylor-Joy described their tension in a way that really explains how the snap happens: “There’s a tension between the two of them throughout that kind of stretches like a rubber band. So anytime we were even slightly closer together, obviously not Chris and myself, the characters we’re both ‘Oh, oh, no.”

You can see our full chat here:

Furiosa is in theaters now!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more