‘Kalki’ Movie Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

Anticipated to be one of the biggest Indian releases of this year, Kalki 2898 AD is coming to theaters!

The film was announced back in February 2020 under the working title Project K, with the production team aiming for a 2022 release. However, the pandemic-led delays pushed the date to January 2024, and then another hold-up caused the makers to set the date as May 9, 2024. However, with India undergoing general elections in the month of May, Kalki 2898 AD was finally confirmed to be released in June.

The movie will hit theaters on June 27, 2024.

The cast of Kalki 2898 AD is led by Prabhas, who was introduced to global audiences through SS Rajamouli’s (RRR) epic duology films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Bollywood heavyweights Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will appear in leading roles as well, along with Indian film icon Kamal Hassan. Disha Patani, Pasupathy, Rajendra Prasad, Anna Ben, and Keethy Suresh round up the cast. The ambitious project is helmed by Nag Ashwin, with Vyjayanthi Movies attached as producer.

The plot of the movie has largely been kept under wraps, with various fan theories floating online. What’s known is that the story is heavily inspired by Hindu mythology and is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. The available synopsis hints towards the movie showcasing a modern avatar of Vishnu (an important religious figure in Hindu legends) who has to arrive on Earth to save it from evil forces. Kalki 2898 AD is being marketed as an epic science-fiction action film, and the director is expected to borrow heavily from sci-fi elements seen in past Hollywood films.

While a trailer for the movie is not out yet, the promotion team has instead relied on putting out short clips as a way to introduce the characters. A first look video was released in July 2023, in concurrence with the movie becoming the first Indian film to be presented at San Diego Comic-Con, where the official title and first glimpse were revealed.

Made on a $75 million budget, Kalki 2898 AD holds the distinction of being the most expensive Indian film ever. The film has been shot against the backdrop of futuristic sets in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, India.

