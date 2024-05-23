Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) stands in a tent surrounded by other gang members.
(Warner Bros.)
Category:
Movies

Let’s Break Down Dementus’ Fate in ‘Furiosa’

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: May 23, 2024 06:15 pm

Furiosa has landed, and while the end of the movie links up pretty neatly with Mad Max: Fury Road, there’s one storyline with a somewhat ambiguous ending: the fate of Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

Recommended Videos

The movie implies that one version of the story is “true,” but let’s break it down!

Warning: this article contains massive spoilers for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Furiosa ends with a climactic face-off between Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Dementus, whom she traps in the Wasteland with no supplies and nowhere to go. Furiosa reveals her identity, makes the impossible demand that Dementus give her back her dead mother and lost life, and then holds a gun to his head.

Dementus, though, gives Furiosa a warning. They’re very much alike, he says. He’s also lost loved ones—in fact, he partly took on Furiosa as his surrogate daughter because his own kids were killed—and underneath all that violence and cruelty are the remains of his own soul. There’s calcified pain at the core of Dementus’ villainy, and Furiosa could suffer the same fate if she keeps questing after revenge.

From that point on, the story drifts into the realm of folklore. The History Man narrates some theories about what Furiosa did to Dementus out there in the sand. Did she shoot him? Drag him behind a motorcycle? Let the crows eat him?

Then we get to what the movie implies is the “real” story. Trapped in the atrium at the top of Immortan Joe’s citadel is a man with a fruit tree growing from where his crotch used to be. Old and emaciated, the man is kept alive so that the tree can feed on him. This man is, of course, Dementus. When the first fruit ripens, Furiosa picks it and gives it to Immortan Joe’s wives, whom she’ll later smuggle out of the citadel.

So is that what really happens to Dementus? That’s what the film indicates—but it’s intriguing that legends have apparently arisen about how Furiosa dispatched him. It could be that Dementus is still in that atrium during the events of Fury Road, still quietly suffering.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The End of ‘Furiosa’ Accomplishes a Tricky Task
Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) looks over her shoulder at the camera with a desert highway in front of her.
Category: Movies
Movies
The End of ‘Furiosa’ Accomplishes a Tricky Task
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 23, 2024
Read Article We Finally Know How Furiosa Lost Her Arm
Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Category: Movies
Movies
We Finally Know How Furiosa Lost Her Arm
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Kalki’ Movie Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in 'Kalki 2898' poster
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Kalki’ Movie Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Big Scorpio Energy’: Anya Taylor-Joy Gave Us the Rundown on ‘Furiosa’
Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Big Scorpio Energy’: Anya Taylor-Joy Gave Us the Rundown on ‘Furiosa’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 23, 2024
Read Article Ryan Reynolds Is Having the Best Time Dunking on Those ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Rumors
Deadpool in Deadpool 3
Category: Movies
Movies
Ryan Reynolds Is Having the Best Time Dunking on Those ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Rumors
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The End of ‘Furiosa’ Accomplishes a Tricky Task
Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) looks over her shoulder at the camera with a desert highway in front of her.
Category: Movies
Movies
The End of ‘Furiosa’ Accomplishes a Tricky Task
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 23, 2024
Read Article We Finally Know How Furiosa Lost Her Arm
Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Category: Movies
Movies
We Finally Know How Furiosa Lost Her Arm
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Kalki’ Movie Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in 'Kalki 2898' poster
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Kalki’ Movie Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Big Scorpio Energy’: Anya Taylor-Joy Gave Us the Rundown on ‘Furiosa’
Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Big Scorpio Energy’: Anya Taylor-Joy Gave Us the Rundown on ‘Furiosa’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 23, 2024
Read Article Ryan Reynolds Is Having the Best Time Dunking on Those ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Rumors
Deadpool in Deadpool 3
Category: Movies
Movies
Ryan Reynolds Is Having the Best Time Dunking on Those ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Rumors
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 23, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>