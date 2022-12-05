The Best Christmas Movies You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now

Christmas is creeping closer and closer, and that means holiday festivities are in full swing. Whether you’ve had the decorations up since the day after Halloween, or you prefer to savor the holidays just for the month of December, Christmas movies are a yearly tradition that can make even the coldest of winter nights warmer.

Though classics like It’s A Wonderful Life or A Christmas Carol may be the knee-jerk choice for holiday viewing, different streaming platforms have different holiday offerings—and that more than likely means Grandma’s favorite yuletide tradition isn’t streaming on the service you’re subscribed to. So, for ease of holiday viewing, here’s a list of the 10 best Christmas movies to stream on Netflix right now.

White Christmas

(Paramount Pictures)

Admittedly, when you hear the words “Netflix” and “Christmas” in the same sentence, the 1954 musical classic White Christmas probably isn’t the first movie that comes to mind. Though Netflix’s extensive catalogue of holiday rom-coms is certainly impressive, one of the site’s hidden gems comes by way of an old classic starring Bing Crosby.

Love Hard

(Netflix)

Released just in time for the holidays last year, Love Hard is a thoroughly modern Christmas rom-com that embraces the insanity of online dating. Starring The Vampire Diaries‘ Nina Dobrev, comedian Jimmy O. Yang, Darren Barnet, and Harry Shum Jr., Love Hard‘s catfish-adjacent romance brings a unique twist to typical holiday comedy conventions. Self-aware and snarky, Love Hard is the perfect movie for rom-com devotees on the hunt for something fresh.

Dash & Lily

(Netflix)

Admittedly, this next entry is a limited series and not a movie, but no list of Netflix Christmas titles would be complete without Dash & Lily, the 2020 teen romantic comedy series that’s effectively one massive eight-part Christmas rom-com. The series follows the cynical, Christmas-hating Dash and the cheery, ever-festive Lily as they pass a shared notebook back and forth, falling in love in New York City.

A Christmas Prince

(Netflix)

Just one of many unexpected Netflix originals to spark a series of films, 2017’s A Christmas Prince is pure holiday escapism in the truest form of the word. The film follows a journalist who goes undercover to write an exposé on a playboy prince but ends up unexpectedly falling in love—just in time for Christmas, of course. It’s the kind of super romantic, grandiose love story you might find in a fairytale, and the perfect far-flung romance to enjoy on a cozy winter evening.

The Princess Switch

(Netflix)

Netflix’s fascination with royal-related Christmas flicks continues with 2018’s The Princess Switch, which stars Vanessa Hudgens in an oft-memed double role as humble Chicago baker Stacy and the elegant duchess of Montenaro, Lady Margaret Delacourt. The plot itself is a rather simple, arbitrary one about Stacy trying to win a baking competition, but the real star of the show is the spectacle of seeing Vanessa Hudgens pull double duty with a British accent. Come for the Christmas hijinks, stay for the double dose of Vanessa.

Let It Snow

(Netflix)

For the more literary minded, you can cozy up with the writing of Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracle with Let It Snow, which hit Netflix in 2019. Based on the fix-up novel of the same name, Let It Snow tells the story of three different romances amidst a snowstorm in a small town—a unique premise that allows the film a large ensemble cast full of impressive young talent, like Kiernan Shipka and Shameik Moore. Whether you’re a John Green fan or just love ensemble romance films, Let It Snow could be your next new Christmas favorite.

A Very Murray Christmas

(Netflix)

On the hunt for a holiday movie full of star power? A Very Murray Christmas—a Bill Murray-centric holiday variety special—has you covered. Directed by Sofia Coppola, the special features an all-star lineup of special guests who accompany Murray on a wild night of unorthodox Christmas festivities. George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, and Michael Cera are just a few of the recognizable faces that populate this star-studded special.

Black Mirror: White Christmas

(Netflix)

Admittedly another deviation from the “movie” requirement, but Black Mirror—Netflix’s popular science fiction anthology series—boasts a Christmas episode of its own: “White Christmas.” It should be noted, however: if you’re on the hunt for wholesome, good old-fashioned Christmas values, this might not be your best bet. This is still, after all, a Black Mirror episode. “White Christmas” is very much in line with the show’s dystopian, technology infused cautionary tales and satirical themes. But if you’re a sci-fi fan who’s feeling the holiday spirit, “White Christmas” is a rare mixture of the two.

The Christmas Chronicles

(Netflix)

Starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, The Christmas Chronicles might be Netflix’s most ambitious Christmas film yet—an action-fantasy epic with large scope and plenty of spectacle. The film follows a pair of siblings—Kate and Teddy—who find themselves whisked away when their plan to catch Santa on video leads to an unexpected adventure aboard St. Nick’s sleigh. The Christmas Chronicles is a crowd-pleasing holiday flick that incorporates all the hallmarks of a classic Christmas adventure—the perfect movie for a December night in.

Falling for Christmas

Last but certainly not least is Netflix’s latest holiday hit, Falling for Christmas, starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet. The newest addition to the Netflix rom-com canon follows a rich, self-involved socialite (Lohan) who hits her head and loses her memory after an accident, only to wake up and find herself in the care of a down-to-earth local from a small town (Overstreet). Though hardly Oscar-worthy, the charm, humor, and star power of Lindsay Lohan (in her return to acting, no less) makes Falling for Christmas perfect holiday guilty pleasure-viewing.

(featured image: Netflix)

