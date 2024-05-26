Best ‘Bluey’ Cake Ideas

Have you ever thrown a birthday party for a child? Yes, it’s hard. We know. Take a deep breath and we’ll help you … with some assistance from everyone’s favorite blue heeler, Bluey. The one thing guaranteed to help a kid’s birthday party go smoothly is a showstopping Bluey cake.

We’ve searched the internet for the very best Bluey cakes, put together by talented cake-makers, and put them together in one place for you. Happy baking!

1. Stacked Bluey Cake

(Bluey.tv)

This cake appears on the official Bluey website with instructions on how to bake it. It’s a stacked cake of Bandit, Chilli, Bluey and Bingo! The instructions are aimed at kids and state that you need to get an adult to help you with this cake, but honestly, an adult might also struggle with getting the fondant that perfect. But what’s important is that you try!

2. Bluey Buttercream Cake

Not everyone likes fondant, even kids, so here’s a great alternative. This Bluey cake was made by @marleesmorishmorsels and it’s “layers of Raspberry Coulis and Vanilla Buttercream.” Making it is just a matter of taking a regular store-bought cake, adding Bluey’s ears and nose, and then going wild with the buttercream.

3. 3D Bingo Cake

Bluey may be the title character of her show, but she’s not the only one kids love. Some prefer her little sister, Bingo! If you want to make a Bingo cake for your child’s birthday, this video by CakesByChoppA is the place to start. It’s not as hard to make Bingo as you might think; you just need some templates and a can-do attitude.

4. Bluey Toys Cake

Check out this cute creation from @myconfettikitchen. The design and the little rainbow are fabulous, but what really elevates it are the little Bluey toys around the cake. This is a fantastic way to present birthday gifts to a child, too! Buy some Bluey toys, make sure they’re thoroughly cleaned, and then arrange them on the cake. The lucky cake recipient gets something delicious to eat AND some new toys!

5. Bluey Cupcakes

You don’t necessarily have to have one big cake at your birthday party, you can also opt for lots of little cakes. That’s what @cupkates_bakery_ did here. They used store-bought cake toppers and buttercream icing in complimentary colors to create these stylish Bluey cupcakes. Adults will be as impressed with them as children are.

6. Striped Bluey Cake

This deceptively simple-looking cake is a creation of @mummamadeit on Instagram. The stripes are buttercream, made using a striping comb, and the little Bluey on top was handmade from fondant. But if you don’t think you have the skills yet to create a handmade Bluey topper, don’t worry; you can always buy one instead.

7. Bluey Cookie Cake

One of the most popular Bluey cake ideas is this cookie cake. It was posted by @hey_sweet_cakes back in 2020 and has topped Bluey cake lists ever since. This one is obviously in the shape of a B, but you can make your cake as the first letter of your child’s name or the age they’re turning; the choice is up to you. Decorate it with sweet treats, icing, and cut-outs of Bluey!

8. Duck Cake

(screengrab)

In season two of Bluey, Bingo celebrates a birthday and Bandit makes a cake for her in the shape of a duck. And cake bakers everywhere took that as a challenge. In this YouTube video, Babish Culinary Universe shows you how to make a Duck Cake, and it’s sure to delight the Bluey fan in your life.

9. Bluey Lollipop Cake

What’s the only thing better than a Bluey cake? How about a Bluey cake with lollipops? That idea comes from Instagram account @deni_bakes_. They created a simple, brightly colored cake with sparkles at the bottom and a child’s name on display, and then added cutouts of the Bluey characters and lollipops at the top. This is a particularly good one for children’s parties because you can cut the cake and then hand out the lollipops!

10. Bluey with balloons

This one is by a professional cake maker, and you can tell. But if you’ve got a bit of artistic flair in you, why not try making a standing Bluey for yourself? How the tiny balloons were done is more of a mystery, but if you’d rather avoid that aspect altogether, you can always have Bluey hold something else. The only problem with this cake is that it looks so much like Bluey come to life that some kids may not want to actually eat it. Oops.

