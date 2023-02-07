The Best Sad Ben Affleck Memes From This Year’s Grammys

The 65th Grammy Awards aired on Sunday night and gave us plenty of memorable moments. The biggest night in music of the year saw Beyoncé make history as the singer with the most Grammy wins of all time. It also saw Lizzo take home Record of the Year and steal the show with her moving and powerful speech. Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ devilish performance, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s surprise win for Song of the Year were also among the highlights of the night. However, in a surprising turn of events, there was one attendee who stole the show, and he wasn’t even a musician.

Ben Affleck attended the Grammys with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who was tapped to present an award. It didn’t take long for viewers to notice Affleck as he sat next to Lopez near the front of the stage. What viewers noticed in particular was the less-than-happy expression on his face. Several times when the camera panned over the audience, Affleck looked, according to social media, like he was miserable. The actor certainly displayed very little emotion as he sat in the audience. At one point, he almost imperceptibly moved his head a tiny bit, seemingly in an attempt to dance to the music as others were doing.

His alleged discomfort was pretty understandable. As an actor, he just seemed to be out of his element at a music awards show. Then there’s also the fact that, well, Affleck was just being Affleck. His “sad” expressions have been the subject of memes before, but that just seems to be his normal expression. Videos and photos of him with Lopez have even been spammed in the past with comments from users asking him to “blink twice” if he needs help. As a result, it wasn’t surprising that the actor quickly started trending on Twitter for his latest hilarious expressions. Here are the best memes about Affleck’s “miserable” Grammys face.

10. Bad day

Affleck’s expression at the Grammys could actually be very useful for others when they need to look at things from a glass-half-full perspective. As one user pointed out, anytime you’re having a bad day from now on, you can just remember that at least you will never be as miserable as Affleck is at the Grammys.

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

9. The introvert poster boy

After this, Affleck may very well become the poster boy for introverts. Users pointed out that he was the true epitome of introverts everywhere, as viewers could see his social battery draining in real-time. He must’ve only been at about 23% by the time the cameras captured the very poor attempt to bob his head while looking incredibly sad during Chris Stapleton and Stevie Wonder’s performance as JLo danced beside him.

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% ? #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr — Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

8. When the wife drags you along

Poor Affleck. He just wanted to say home, but his wife dragged him along to a work thing. One would think going to the Grammys is better than the typical “work party,” but Affleck’s expression suggests otherwise.

Ben Affleck is every guy at his wife’s work party #Grammys2023 #grammys pic.twitter.com/ge0X0IiKnC — Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) February 6, 2023

7. Emo Ben is back

Okay, now someone really needs to set this footage of Affleck to the backdrop of Simon and Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence.” Preferably in black and white and in slow-motion to perfectly capture the melancholy.

“Hello Darkness My Old Friend” Ben Affleck is back?. JLO, run girl. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tL1UkQiK3P — TV Fanatic?⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) February 6, 2023

6. Grumpy Ben

The camera crew really did a phenomenal job of continuously panning over to Affleck to catch his expressions. However, they didn’t do a close-up of his grumpy face, so users created this visual aid to show what it would’ve looked like.

5. Ben, smile for the camera

Users also noticed that Affleck and Lopez seemed to be arguing at one point. However, after realizing the cameras were on them, Affleck made a very valiant attempt at smiling. We don’t know what the argument was about, but there’s a chance Lopez might have seen the memes.

When the publicist checks Twitter tells your wife to make you smile for the camera.

Oh Ben Affleck ?#GRAMMYs #Grammys2023 https://t.co/ml4fgyBMVp pic.twitter.com/QhrNR9ZXOz — Mykl (@ChezWu) February 6, 2023

4. Dunkin’ Donuts

A few weeks ago, Affleck went viral after he and Lopez were spotted taking orders at Dunkin’ Donuts for a promotion. Mostly, fans noticed that Affleck actually looked happier while working at Dunkin’ Donuts than he has ever looked in his life. When he’s not at Dunkin’ Donuts, well, that’s a different story.

Ben Affleck out here looking like he’d rather be working rush hour at the Malden Massachusetts Dunkin Donuts drive thru than at the Grammys https://t.co/YKFyEUGtk4 — Britt (@alaimbro) February 6, 2023

3. Behind the scenes at the Grammys

Hopefully, he got to recharge his batteries a bit during commercial breaks.

Ben Affleck during a commercial pic.twitter.com/lzKtdUdfUa — Queen Anne of Hedonia ? (@MissBeteNoire) February 6, 2023

2. Blink twice

He knows the drill by now.

1. The real heroes of the Grammys

We all need to give some appreciation to the camera people who kept panning over to Affleck during the show. They are the real MVPs of the night.

Every one of them is perfect pic.twitter.com/F8ugJ4s0cj — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) February 6, 2023

