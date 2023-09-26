These Are the Best Anime Movies, Ranked

In a world where reality often takes itself a smidge too seriously, enter Anime movies, the kaleidoscopic dreamscape of Japan, and I bow down humbly at their ever-expanding shrine. Part magic, part melodrama, and thoroughly peppered with outrageous hairdos — these films beckon us to realms where dragons coexist with school kids, and spirits run bathhouses. The way that many anime stories manage to sidestep the rigid grids of real-world logic is one of my favorite aspects of the genre.

They stretch, fold, and occasionally toss reality out the window. Plus, who can resist the allure of emotions so intensely conveyed that even a robot’s teardrop can invoke a poignant existential crisis? There are far too many excellent anime films to pick just a handful, but the ten listed here will surely become instant classics in your collection.

10. Perfect Blue (1997)

(Rex Entertainment)

Satoshi Kon’s Perfect Blue doesn’t merely dip its toes into the dark pool of fame and identity but dives headfirst into its harrowing depths. The main character, Mima, a pop idol turned actress, finds herself entangled in a web of reality and make-believe. As she navigates this perplexing maze, viewers are left gasping for clarity, much like a poor soul attempting to piece together IKEA furniture without the trusty manual.

With its intricately layered narrative, the movie gleefully sends viewers down rabbit holes, leaving them to question their own sanity. And the animation? A far cry from chirping birds and fluffy clouds, it’s raw, honest, and hauntingly beautiful.

9. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train (2020)

(Ufotable)

To board the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, the only ticket required is a propensity for heart-pounding action, tear-jerking moments, and an appreciation for beautifully animated sushi bento boxes. Here’s a film that doesn’t just chug along the tracks but rockets at breakneck speed, taking viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions and sword slashes.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, this cinematic joyride follows our dear Tanjiro and company, who aren’t just battling run-of-the-mill demons but those that lurk in the shadows of the subconscious. What makes this locomotive of a film truly legendary is how it masterfully delves into themes of humanity, sacrifice, and perseverance, making audiences cheer, weep, and contemplate existential philosophies—sometimes all in the span of five minutes.

8. Wolf Children (2012)

(Toho Co., Ltd.)

Wolf Children, or as some might quip, Parenting: Extreme Edition, is a tender exploration of motherhood, punctuated with fur, fangs, and the occasional lunar serenade. Mamoru Hosoda serves up this cinematic gem, a tale of a woman in love with a dashing wolfman (because the dating scene isn’t already complicated enough). But beyond its fantastical premise lies a poignant dive into the trials of raising two uniquely spirited children—emphasis on “spirited.”

The film is a heart-rending reflection on identity, belonging, and the lengths a mother will go to ensure her pups, er, children thrive. Wolf Children paints the mundane struggles of parenthood with the vibrant strokes of folklore, producing a story that resonates deeply.

7. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

(Studio Ghibli)

Howl’s Moving Castle is, in essence, the haute couture of the animated world—dazzling, unpredictable, and with a floorplan that would leave even the best interior designers baffled. Thanks to the genius that is Hayao Miyazaki, audiences are treated to a world where castles trot on chicken legs and dapper wizards suffer from the occasional bad hair day.

At the film’s heart is Sophie, an unassuming hat-maker turned silver-haired septuagenarian—courtesy of a witch’s capricious curse—who stumbles into an enchanting adventure with the titular Howl. The sensitive examination of the futility of war and the redemptive power of love in Howl’s Moving Castle is one of the film’s strongest points.

6. A Silent Voice (2016)

(Shochiku)

A Silent Voice isn’t merely a film; it’s an emotional workout with ups, downs, and the occasional heart palpitation. Naoko Yamada gives us a tale that’s less a “whisper” and more a “captivating scream” into the intricacies of human connection. Centered around Shoya, a former bully, and Shoko, a girl with a hearing impairment, this animation has no magical creatures or otherworldly battles.

The movie teaches that communication transcends words and that redemption is a journey, not a destination. Deemed one of the best, it doesn’t just resonate with the ears but profoundly touches the soul—making us wonder if, perhaps, the most powerful voice is a silent one.

5. Princess Mononoke (1997)

(Studio Ghibli)

Princess Mononoke is a film where “eco-friendly” meets “epic fantasy” and where spirits, humans, and boars—yes, boars—tangle in a dramatic environmental waltz. Courtesy of Hayao Miyazaki’s boundless imagination and set in an ancient forest on the brink of industrial upheaval, our protagonist, Ashitaka, seeks a cure for his curse, only to be swept up in nature’s rebellion against humanity.

The story is a bold examination of the symbiosis between humanity and nature, where lines between ‘good’ and ‘evil’ blur more than a poorly focused photograph. Its audacious storytelling ensures it doesn’t merely sit in the pantheon of anime greatness but reigns supreme atop its leafy throne.

4. Your Name (2016)

(Toho Co., Ltd.)

The movie Your Name is the cinematic equivalent of accidentally swapping your latte with a stranger’s at the coffee shop and finding it surprisingly delightful. Masterfully brewed by Makoto Shinkai, this film tells the tale of Taki and Mitsuha, who find themselves in each other’s bodies in a peculiar twist of fate.

Your Name crafts a universe where love transcends time, space, and, most impressively, rural versus urban Wi-Fi speeds. This celluloid wonder strikes a chord, not just for its unparalleled visuals or heart-tugging soundtrack, but for its ability to encapsulate the yearning and uncertainty of human relationships.

3. Ghost in the Shell (1995)

(Production IG)

Long before most of us were worrying about lost passwords or Instagram likes, Ghost in the Shell grappled with the problem of humanity in the digital age. Mamoru Oshii takes us on a cyberpunk spree where Major Motoko Kusanagi, our cybernetic protagonist, doesn’t just chase elusive hackers but existential quandaries.

As we merge ever closer with our gadgets, this gem remains eerily relevant, nudging viewers to the question: In a world dominated by bytes and pixels, where do we draw the line between man and machine?

2. Akira (1988)

(Toho)

To experience a stunning cyberpunk world, Akira demonstrated that neither 4K resolution nor a high-tech VR device was necessary. Thanks to Katsuhiro Otomo’s visionary flair, viewers are thrust into a post-apocalyptic Neo-Tokyo, where motorcycle gangs aren’t just content with ruling the roads—they’re hell-bent on unleashing god-like psychic powers.

The undying allure of Akira goes beyond its groundbreaking visuals or heart-racing chases; it’s in its fearless exploration of power, corruption, and humankind’s untapped potential. For a film set in a dystopian future, it’s uncannily prescient, touching on societal issues that still resonate decades later. No wonder this movie zipped past the anime curve and barrelled into cinematic legend status.

1. Spirited Away (2001)

(Studio Ghibli)

Brought to us by Hayao Miyazaki, the maestro of whimsy, Spirited Away transcends mere animation, nosediving straight into the fantastical realm where bathhouses serve dragons and frogs might just handle your paycheck. Our not-so-chuffed protagonist, Young Chihiro, finds herself navigating a world of spirits after a wrong turn on the family drive. What follows is a gorgeous visual feast rich in detail, accented by a soundtrack that makes your heart waltz and twirl.

It’s not simply the stunning scenery or the intriguingly bizarre creatures that make this work of art stand out. No, it’s the gentle investigation of maturation, bravery, and the human spirit. In a world where identity can be forgotten or quite literally consumed, Spirited Away paints a vivid portrait of resilience.

(Featured image: Toho Co., Ltd.)

