10 ‘Animal Crossing’ Memes for When You Want To Return to New Horizons

By Jun 6th, 2023, 2:15 pm
Two player characters with Nan the goat in Animal Crossing (Nintendo)

Yes, I am still playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons and I have no shame. It was a great diversion during the 2020 lockdown and now it’s a cozy little world I can disappear into whenever I want a break from adulting. You, too, should consider coming back to Animal Crossing! We have cats! Dogs! Rabbits! Wolves! Cows! And … memes. Lots and lots of memes about that New Horizons life.

Gulliver’s travels

Gulliver is a seagull, and as his name suggests, a sailor! But he’s not a very reliable one and can often be found washed up on the beach after “falling overboard.” That gives players a chance to creatively prank him. I mean, is it our fault he looks like he’s dead?!

When you go to the beach and Gulliver is there
by u/spork_hunter in AnimalCrossing
The "Take a Picture" reaction got me thinking of this meme and i had to recreate it! ?
by u/saraizn in AnimalCrossing

Poor Gulliver! He does get very chatty when you wake him up, so some players would rather he just sleep … forever.

If you hit Gulliver with an axe, he fucking dies. Such a nice detail that Nintendo put in.
by u/oh-lawd-hes-coming in tomorrow

Never a gull moment on this island.

Something fishy

Perhaps you’ve noticed how suspiciously fish-like Animal Crossing junk is?

Fishing be like
by u/Ya_boi78 in animalcrossingmeme

It can all get a bit… tire-ing.

All about that bass

If you’re not fishing tires out of the water then you’re probably finding sea bass in there instead. Those sea bass are truly the Zubats of Animal Crossing.

Be gone sea bass ?
by u/Psychedelicburritos in AnimalCrossing
When you’re expecting another sea bass and get a surprise
by u/bookwormshy in animalcrossingmeme

Flower power

I have been trying to get the damn Blue Rose to grow on my island for years now. YEARS. This meme understands how I feel.

I don’t even know what I’m doing most of the time
by u/akjaques in animalcrossingmeme

So does this one. Though when I accidentally pick a flower I keep it and turn it into a flower crown!

The crimes of Bill Wibbly

Tumblr user elderly-scrolls made a joke about Animal Crossing fans and it soon got hilariously out of hand.

https://www.tumblr.com/elderly-scrolls/614254799885664256/animal-crossing-players-are-like-i-hate-bill

Look at those cold, dead eyes.

Bill Wibbly, the villager who killed your family and burned your crops
by u/StrawberryR in AnimalCrossing

Bill Wibbly is not of course an actual character in any Animal Crossing game, but fans of this terrible, terrible monster have found ways to put him in there regardless.

What could Bill Wibbly be cooking? [mod]
by u/CabbageSnacks in AnimalCrossing

He’s probably cooking your murdered family.

Celebrity villagers

Shout out to all my villagers
by u/I_Like_Cats_M8 in AnimalCrossing

I love it when I spot one of my villagers on a K.K. Slider album cover! When I saw my girl Tipper on K.K. Flamenco I made that exact Leo DiCaprio face.

Everyone hates Zipper

Zipper is the bunny who comes to visit you for “bunny day.” He’ll give you egg-themed gifts, but alas most players are just creeped out by him. Sorry, Zipper.

ACNH players when they know Zipper is coming
by u/RavioofLorul3 in AnimalCrossing
I got Zipper’s amiibo today, so I gave him what he deserves. A prison.
by u/absolutelytoni in AnimalCrossing

He does have some defenders though!

Call a Doctor

I personally don’t use the time-travel hack in Animal Crossing, but some folks do and the Doctor would be proud.

I can definitely see why someone would want to use time travel though, especially when this happens:

Luckily, according to the Doctor, time is actually just a ball of (Bill) Wibbly-Wobbly Timey-Wimey Stuff.

Inappropriate attire

TIME FOR A TERRIBLE CONFESSION! When I bought Animal Crossing: New Leaf a decade ago, me and my SO thought it would be hilarious to draw a pair of breasts on a shirt and circulate it around the villagers. Unfortunately, we eventually gave the game to a second-hand store without wiping the data from it, and that means some poor unsuspecting person probably loaded up their copy and immediately saw a lion in a boob t-shirt. I AM SO SORRY.

Mad intense

This wholesome tweet from a now-private Twitter account nicely sums up the appeal of Animal Crossing.

Can’t stop laughing at this meme
by u/Bevbaby in AnimalCrossing

And so does this one. They’ve just described the perfect life!

I guess it comes with caveats though. You would have to be constantly on guard for Zipper the bunny or Bill Wibbly.

(featured image: Nintendo)

