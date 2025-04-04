Adam Kinzinger calls out MAGA in the wake of Trump’s tariffs officially hitting

President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs caused a stir internationally. While Trump supporters were nonchalant about the announcement, allies and critics railed against the president’s newly imposed tariffs.

Recommended Videos

“You see the numbers. They’re so disproportionate. They’re so unfair,” Trump said about the current state of trade globally. He then revealed a chart comparing his proposed tariffs to the alleged tariffs other countries are charging the United States. More importantly, it’s unclear where the Trump administration took the foreign tariffs from. Trump’s official sanctions went into effect on April 4, 2025.

White House

Many social media users were shocked at Trump’s decision to impose sweeping tariffs. Former Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger addressed Trump’s loyal supporters on X. “Dear MAGA: Your great leader is finally doing what he promised on tariffs. Let’s see how this goes. Let’s see if all your wishes are coming true.”

@AdamKinzinger

This sentiment isn’t isolated to the former representative alone. “How exactly am I supposed to buy American coffee?” another X user wrote. It’s no secret that while Hawaii produces coffee, 80% of coffee beans in the United States were imported from Colombia and Brazil in 2023. The United States is also the second-largest coffee importer in the world. Of course, coffee is just one of the imports that will become even pricier.

@ZacB_MN

MAGA voters online argue that this situation is what they voted for. One of them aired out on X, “What about this is complicated??? If you buy American, there is no tariff.” This line of thought disregards crops that can’t be grown completely in the United States. Additionally, even if some crops or products can be made locally, the bigger question is whether production can keep up with demand.

@kevin_smith45

How are the new tariffs calculated?

There have been many opinions on how the tariffs have been calculated. But certainly, the Trump tariffs were not commensurate with those levied by the countries he was supposed to match. Financial journalist James Surowiecki argued that the Trump administration just took foreign countries’ trade deficits and divided them by the foreign countries’ trading exports to the United States. The quotient of that is further divided in two, which is where Trump’s “reciprocal” tariff charge comes from.

@JamesSurowiecki

Amid all these tariffs, one thing is for sure: Americans will need to brace themselves for suffering.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]