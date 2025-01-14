‘Before He Cheats’ just lost its luster: Carrie Underwood to perform at Trump’s inauguration

Trump’s second inauguration is gearing up to be a little different from his first. In 2017, Trump failed to secure any big names as artists steered clear of the controversial character. This year, it looks like more people are getting on board though, including country singer Carrie Underwood.

The singer who found fame on American Idol is set to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at Trump’s second inauguration, which takes place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. Her performance will come just before Trump takes his oath of office. On her decision to perform for the event which will have half of the country cheering and the other half groaning, Underwood told The Independent,

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Her participation in Trump’s inauguration has drawn harsh criticism online. Commenting on one of Underwood’s Instagram posts, a former fan wrote, “As a longtime fan that’s been to all of your concerts, including Vegas, I’m heartbroken at your decision to perform next week. I thought you stood for love & acceptance, not hate & judgement.” Another also wrote, “Sorry I don’t support people who support bigots.”

Many have pointed to the hypocrisy of Underwood stating she is a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community while also celebrating the inauguration of a man who will undoubtedly strip away their rights. Before the election, Underwood did not express the opinion or endorse either candidate.

In the past, the artist has taken swipes at Trump, most notably at the 2017 CMAs where she and Brad Paisley performed a parody of her famous ‘Before He Cheats’ song. To poke fun at Trump and his Twitter habits, the pair switched out some of the lyrics,

“Right now, he’s probably in his PJs, reaching for his cellphone… he’s probably asking Siri, ‘How in the hell do you spell Pocahontas? In the middle of the night from the private seat of a gold-plated White House toilet seat, he writes, ‘Liddle Bob Corker,’ ‘NFL’ and ‘covfefe,’”

Not the Village People too!

It isn’t only Underwood who will have upset the LGBTQ+ community with her inauguration performance. The hit disco group the Village People is also performing at multiple inauguration events. The group made a name for themselves in the 70s with such hits as ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and ‘Macho Man,’ two songs that gained renewed traction at Trump rallies last year. One of the members of the group, Victor Willis, wrote of the decision on his Facebook page.

“We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics. Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost. Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.”

As with Underwood, many fans were disappointed with the band’s decision, whilst others praised them for taking the politics out of music. Trump has also secured some of his musical favorites in the form of country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio. Greenwood is set to perform as Trump walks to take the oath, and Macchio is set to sing the national anthem. The performers are not the only guests creating controversy; Trump has invited a controversial world leader to witness his return to power. This won’t be like his last inauguration, but the dread of what’s to come is still there.

