These ‘Beetlejuice’ Squishmallows Give Us the Perfect Spooky/Cuddly Combo

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Everyone’s favorite bio-exorcist has returned, only this time, he’s in Squishmallow form. These new plushy additions to the Squishmallow family come just in time to celebrate the release of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, the anticipated sequel to the 1988 original film.

If you’ve been keeping up with Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’s trailers, then you already know Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder will reprise their roles as Beetlejuice and Lydia, respectively. Together, they delve into the “Neitherworld” to save Lydia’s daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), in what appears to be a reluctant team-up. While Lydia didn’t get the Squishmallow treatment from Jazwares, Keaton’s Beetlejuice and the infamous Sandworm did–and they’re available for preorder now.

Where to Buy the Beetlejuice Squishmallows

(Squishmallows)

While timed for the sequel’s release, Jazwares two Beetlejuice plushes showcase characters from the original film. Both are 10 inches, putting them on the larger side of Squishmallow’s many-size offerings.

Right now, they’re only available on Amazon here:

As a reminder, they’re still in the pre-order stage, which means the Squishmallows won’t ship until September 16, 2024–ten days after Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’s theatrical release date of September 6th.

Beetlejuice and Sandworm Squishmallow Price

Beetlejuice and the Sandword are $15.99 each. Unfortunately, there is no bundle option available, at least right now. For fans wanting both Squishmallows, prepare to spend $31.98 before tax. However, the good news is that the Beetlejuice plushes fall under Amazon Prime, meaning you’ll get free shipping if you have a subscription.

Want More Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice merch?

Maybe Squishmallows aren’t enough on their own. Maybe you’re the type of person who wants all the new merch when it drops. If so, you’re in luck. Funko also released a new line of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Pops. Characters earning figures include:

There is also a two-pack of Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz, which looks to be a throwback to the wedding scene in the 1988 original since Lydia is in her iconic red wedding dress.

Each Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Funko Pop is available for $12.99 (besides the two-pack, which is $23.99). In addition to Amazon, you can also buy the figures at Entertainment Earth, which also has some other goodies up for grabs, like a Transformed Barbara and Adam from the original movie. Like the Squishmallows, this line of Funko Pop is only available for pre-order. Products will ship on October 18, 2024—late for Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’s release, but just in time for Halloween.

