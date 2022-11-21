When is ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Coming Out? ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

It’s been many many MANY years since Beetlejuice (1988) was released into the world. To this day it’s a horror cult classic and is still a movie you can turn on and enjoy. People are still itching for a sequel, even though it’s been ages since the first film, and there have been whispers for some time that something is coming. Maybe it’s time to say Beetlejuice 3 times in a row to make it happen? Who knows!

Tim Burton (no, I haven’t forgotten how problematic he is) himself has talked about the sequel, and who knows how involved he’ll be in it. Will he be a writer? We’ll soon find out and as far as any other information—it’s reveal and speculate time.

Beetlejuice 2 release window

Unfortunately, there’s just no specific date at this time. Maybe between 2023-2025? It all depends on what stage the project is in right now. And there’s so little confirmed information surrounding this sequel. We can cross our fingers and hope for a release that isn’t too far away into the future.

Beetlejuice 2 plot and cast

IMDB is a very wild site and there’s no guarantee that this synopsis is official. But according to IMDB, Betelguese (Michael Keaton) discovers he has a son (who is the Jersey Devil) and hijinks ensue. Somehow Lydia will be reintroduced into the story and clearly even as an adult she’ll be looking for trouble! Despite how we don’t necessarily need her in the film, I’m down for more Winona Ryder in horror films!

Here are the rumored returning cast members:

Michael Keaton as Betelguese (or Beetlejuice)

Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz

Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz

Unfortunately, Glenn Shadix (who played Otho) passed away in 2010 and other cast members are unlikely to return to this wacky world.

Where can I watch Beetlejuice (1988)?

This isn’t a hard film to find or rent (not all cult classics get that lucky, believe me)! You can rent or buy this film by way of Google Play, iTunes, Crave, and more. Physical copies is another story obviously but go on an internet hunt and you’ll find what you’re looking for.

