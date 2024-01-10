What Reaction Was Mark Zuckerberg Expecting With This Post About His Fancy Cows?

Billionaires’ hobbies are not like regular people’s hobbies. Where some of us might get really into plants or rock climbing or whatever, billionaires are out there sending themselves into space, paying $44 billion to ruin a social media platform, and, in the case of Mark Zuckerberg, pampering cows with beer and fancy nuts.

The Facebook creator shared a photo online featuring an enormous steak, along with a caption describing a bit of the process that went into getting that meat on the plate.

The cattle, which Zuckerberg raised on his 1,400-acre Kauai ranch that is rumored to house an enormous self-sustaining underground bunker, “are wagyu and angus, and they’ll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch,” writes Zuckerberg, adding that he wants “the whole process to be local and vertically integrated.”

“Each cow eats 5,000-10,000 pounds of food each year, so that’s a lot of acres of macadamia trees,” he continues. “My daughters help plant the mac trees and take care of our different animals. We’re still early in the journey and it’s fun improving on it every season. Of all my projects, this is the most delicious.

Obviously, there’s a lot of eye-rolling to be had, as well as some potential jealousy over how well those cows eat and drink. I’m just amazed that Zuckerberg thought this was something people would find interesting or amusing. In this economy??

The absolute stones it must take post “I’m growing a macadamia orchard to feed my artisan wagyu” during an era of rising populism.



Unparalleled flex. pic.twitter.com/b8QoCjqwZl — coloradotravis (@coloradotravis) January 10, 2024

Me: damn, $20 for a bag of macadamia nuts



Zuck: each of my cows eat 10,000 pounds of macadamia nuts a year pic.twitter.com/4gU7UimBqM — Deva Hazarika (@devahaz) January 10, 2024

Zuckerberg putting a bunch of nitrogen from ranching and using up all the water for steak on Hawaii so his kids could have a Marie Antoinette farm lmao



It is the most Bezos he’s been pic.twitter.com/LpD3L95dYT — Rui Zhong is tired (@rzhongnotes) January 10, 2024

I don’t know what he thought the general reaction to that post would be but if he didn’t expect this response, he’s even more out of touch than he seemed. Maybe someone needs to spend a little less time in their billionaire doomsday prepper bunker moving forward.

