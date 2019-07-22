Of Course Tom Hanks Is Perfect as Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood Trailer

There’s a place in the world for hopeful narratives, stories about people who are determined to be beacons of light in the world. Mr. Rogers was perhaps one of the most positive forces for good; he was an inherently kind person who spread that kindness around the world. A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood, a biopic of Rogers directed by Marielle Heller and starring Tom Hanks, released its first trailer and brought tears to our eyes. Check it out below.

Tom Hanks might seem a bit on the nose in terms of casting, but … well, that’s because he’s absolutely perfect in the role. There is an inherent gentleness to Hanks that works well for Rogers’ spirit, and it would not surprise me if Hanks were to see another Oscar nomination—possibly another win—for the role.

The film is based on a profile of Rogers that appeared in Esquire in 1988. Hanks’ costar in the film is Matthew Rhys, playing a fictionalized version of the reporter who wrote the story. The trailer shows that his character, Lloyd Vogel, is going through some struggles of his own. Rogers seems to serve as a guide for Vogel during this time.

There’s a beat early on in the trailer in which Vogel says he’s profiling Rogers, and his wife (played by Susan Kelechi Watson) says, “Don’t ruin my childhood.” We live in a time when we reckon with the failings of our heroes seemingly on a daily basis. No one is perfect, and some are less perfect than others, but the real Fred Rogers was a good person and an inspiration to us all. Between this film and the documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, it’s time to celebrate a good person in a time of uncertainty.

At the end of the trailer, Rogers and Vogel are on the subway, when the passengers recognize him. The crowded train bursts into a rendition of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” to which Rogers replies that it was wonderful. It truly is wonderful and brings a tear to the eye. Expect more tears and probably a good deal of critical acclaim on November 22 when the film is released.

(image: Sony Pictures)

