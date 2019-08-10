comScore
The Mary Sue

The #BatmanYelp Hashtag Delivers Some Welcome Comic Relief

Gail Simone continues to be excellent at Twitter.

by | 5:09 pm, August 10th, 2019

lego batman lobster thermidor

Gang, it’s been a tough week. Or a tough month. Year? Decade? Either way, I’m exhausted. Luckily for all of us, the indefatigable Gail Simone is here to lift our spirits with another delightfully nerdy Twitter hashtag game. The author asked her followers to come up with a Yelp review written by none other than the Dark Knight himself, Batman.

And why not Batman? He has more than enough money to frequent all the popular establishments in town, and as billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne he has his pulse on all the trendiest places to see and be seen at. Not to mention, the guy is a shopaholic: capes, cowls, spy tech, lobster thermidor. He even has a personalized credit card:

batman and robin

Where does he get those wonderful toys? Twitter was more than game to dive in and share their passionate geekery:

Nerd Twitter took the premise and ran with it, delivering some delightful responses. Apparently the Caped Crusader is passionate about justice and good customer service. Batman: he’s just like us!

Trends like these remind us that Twitter isn’t always a steaming hellscape. Great work, everyone!

batman thumbs up

(via Twitter, image: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
, ,
Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Editorial Policies | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime