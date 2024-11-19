‘Barry, can you fight?’: Sabrina Carpenter committed to the bit in the best way during her ‘Juno’ performance in LA

The U.S. leg of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n Sweet” tour is coming to a close, and the singer topped it off with two nights in LA, where the perfect guest made an appearance for her performance of “Juno.”

Recommended Videos

During each show, Carpenter puts one lucky audience member in cuffs for the crime of being “too hot,” and her latest ‘Juno’ arrest was none other than Saturday Night Live’s Marcello Hernandez in character as Domingo, the fan-favorite subject of a viral sketch parodying the singer’s summer hit, “Espresso. ”

In a playful (and hilarious) back-and-forth, Carpenter kept to the script while Hernandez struggled to stay in character, reciting his lines from the sketch. The crowd fully understood the assignment, of course, making the perfect backtrack as thousands sang along word-for-word. Fans shared their reactions on TikTok the morning after the concert, spreading the original SNL comedy sketch and jokingly asking if Carpenter’s boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, “can fight.” Others simply lauded the artist and Hernandez for seeing the opportunity to do “the funniest thing” and taking it. Both stars have since shared their own photos of the event via Instagram.

Hernandez is just one of many fortunate concert-goers to find themselves chased by lights and sirens during a ‘Short n Sweet’ show, with guests like Bottoms‘ Rachel Sennott and Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown appearing at previous dates on the tour. There’s no telling what the next leg holds, but if fans have come to expect anything, it’s safe to say Carpenter will keep the gags coming.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy