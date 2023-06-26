‘Barbie’ Fever Reaches New Heights With Xbox Partnership

It’s the partnership you didn’t know you needed: Barbie and Xbox. In a surprising promotional twist, Microsoft, Mattel, and the geniuses behind the Barbie movie have come together to brighten your gaming experience and bring you new and exclusive Barbie-themed merchandise and content–and one item, in particular, may be the most ludicrously beautiful thing you’ll see all week.

In announcing this fun collaboration, Xbox proclaimed on its official website: “We’re honoring all that there is to love about this iconic role model: her persevering optimism, wide-ranging career journey and never-ending capacity for self-discovery.” The gaming giant is certainly embracing the Barbie ethos, with four new and exciting ways to discover your inner Barbie and show your love for the upcoming film via some good old-fashioned capitalism.

This Barbie is a racer!

(Xbox Game Studios / Mattel)

Get ready, racing fanatics, because Barbie’s dream car is coming to Forza Horizon 5. In the Barbie movie, Margot Robbie’s Barbie will hit the road in a classic pink 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV, and players will be able to join in on the fun. Additionally, just Ken’s 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup will also be available to racers (though, really, who doesn’t want to ride around in a bright pink convertible?). Every Forza Horizon 5 player will be gifted these amazing themed cars; all they have to do is download them from the in-game Message Center.

This Barbie is a game developer!

In a further collaboration with Forza Horizon 5 and Barbie, Xbox will shine a spotlight on the different roles and careers to be had in the gaming industry with a new and exclusive video. Audiences will learn more about those who work on the Forza franchise, “their career journeys, motivations, and personal Barbie connections.” Barbie is nothing if not an inspiring career woman, and there’s no reason she can’t be a game developer, too.

This Barbie is an Xbox Barbie!

(Xbox / Mattel)

To celebrate the importance of inclusivity, Xbox has rounded up an amazing selection of 10 diverse Barbies and outfitted them with the “latest Xbox Gear fashion, as well as accessories including an Xbox Series S console, Wireless Controller and an Adaptive Controller.” This limited-edition Barbie doll range can be won by fans as part of an international sweepstakes.

This Barbie is a console gamer!

(Xbox / Mattel)

The pièce de résistance; Barbie is getting her own Barbie Dreamhouse-themed Xbox Series S. In one of its most “playful custom console designs in recent years” Xbox is giving away an Xbox Series S built into Barbie’s gorgeous and glamorous Barbie Dreamhouse. This incredibly designed console can (sadly) only be won starting on July 10 via Xbox’s official Twitter page @Xbox and Microsoft Rewards. Additionally, the winner can brighten up their tired wireless controllers with interchangeable faceplates inspired by Barbie and Ken’s colorful and distinctive movie outfits.

What’s not to love? This collaboration, much like Barbie herself, is everything.

(via Xbox, featured image: Warner Bros.)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]