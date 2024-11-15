‘Bad Sisters’ and 7 other women-led shows you have to watch

The Garvey sisters have a lot stacked against them now that Bad Sisters has returned to Apple TV+ for season 2, and it’s unclear whether they’ll be able to withstand the pressure.

The show’s second season will continue to follow the plight of sisters Eva (Sharon Horgan) and Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) as they navigate the fallout following the apparently “accidental” death of Eva’s abusive husband. While the sisters might have moved on, the rest of the world isn’t quite as keen on letting them completely escape scrutiny, which could ultimately be their undoing.

Or so the trailer for the second season has led fans to believe. If there is one thing fans of the dark murder mystery have come to expect, it’s the unexpected as only Duff and Horgan can deliver it.

Of course, Bad Sisters isn’t the only women-led series streaming series available. Here are seven other shows to check out:

Pact of Silence/Pacto de Silencio

Pact of Silence follows the story of Brenda Rey (Camila Valero), an influencer with a major following who was abandoned as an infant by four girls all attending the same boarding school—and she isn’t sure who her birth mother is.

At the end of the first season, Brenda gathered the women at the home where she grew up and told them what it was like to grow up the way she did. As Brenda finds out who her mother is, she is taken hostage by Adriano, who demands that one of the women choose—she kills him or kills Brenda.

Pact of Silence is streaming now on Netflix

The Great

The Great offers an alternative look at the life of Catherine the Great, the Empress of Russia. While the series can’t be taken as completely historically accurate, it does give viewers an often fun look at the life Catherine might have led.

The Great is streaming now on Hulu

Little Fires Everywhere

Set in Shaker Heights, Ohio, Little Fires Everywhere explores motherhood and the privileges within. The show is based on Celeste Ng’s novel of the same name, set in the 1990s. Reese Witherspoon stars as Elena Richardson and Kerry Washington as Mia Warren, two moms who don’t necessarily seem like they have a lot in common until it becomes clear their lives are connected.

Little Fires Everywhere is streaming now on Hulu

Godless

The American Western Godless is set in New Mexico in 1884 and stars Jack O’Connell as a young man on the run who happens upon a town comprised nearly entirely of women. He moves in with two-time widow Alice Fletcher and attempts to build a life in his new surroundings—without getting caught.

Godless is streaming now on Netflix

The Diplomat

Keri Russell stars as an American ambassador who has just arrived in London with her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) to attempt to prevent a war. The pair’s marriage isn’t in the strongest place, but Russell’s Kate is focused on the mission at hand, no matter the cost.

The Diplomat is streaming now on Netflix

Poker Face

Natasha Lyonne stars in Poker Face as Charlie Cale, a woman who can tell when anyone is lying—about anything. She uses her unusual ability to solve a series of murders while driving through the country in her Barracuda. The series also stars Adrien Brody, Time Blake Nelson, Stephanie Hsu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Hong Chau, and Chloë Sevigny.

Poker Face is streaming now on Peacock

Dead to Me

Dead to Me features two friends, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), who meet in grief therapy after they’ve both lost their partners—at least, that’s the story. Eventually, it’s revealed that Jen’s husband was killed by a hit-and-run driver, and Judy’s fiancé broke up with her because she was there when he was killed.

Dead to Me is streaming now on Netflix

