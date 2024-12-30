“A crime of the highest order”: Nicole Kidman fans lose it over ‘Babygirl’ making this one change to their theater experience

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson starrer Babygirl (coupled with Nosferatu) has to be the best Christmas gift for cinema lovers. But something’s got them riled up. Turns out, they are enjoying Babygirl, but not what’s happening before the film. Or rather, what’s not happening.

We come to theaters for magic. And a surprising lot of us come to this place to watch Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad before our film plays. Ever since the ad dropped, in which Kidman waxes eloquent about the movie-going experience, it’s gone on to become a pop culture phenomenon, spawning discourse, memes, and even parodies. Remember when THE Morgan Freeman spoofed it during Kidman’s AFI Life Achievement Tribute?

Usually ads before a film that you’re dying to watch might feel irksome. But not this ad; this one has our attention still. It’s like an amuse bouche before an exciting meal. So imagine you’re seated for Babygirl, a highly anticipated Nicole Kidman movie about female pleasure that’s about to transport you into a trance as soon as the lights dim. And you’re waiting for this meta moment where Kidman’s silky voice in the AMC ad practically narrates exactly what your movie-watching experience will be.

The Nicole Kidman AMC ad gonna hit like crack before BABYGIRL — Matt Dougherty (@dr_dougherty) December 25, 2024

But Nicole never comes, never says those magical words, and you go straight to the movie…. Utter heartbreak, right?

they didn’t play the nicole kidman amc ad before the sexy nicole kidman movie at amc????? ?? ???? @AMCTheatres — fif (@fiorela4193) December 27, 2024

Fans who experienced this ‘betrayal’ have taken to social media to call out the AMC ad being removed from the screenings of Babygirl. Their disappointment is palpable, as if the magic has gone out of their lives. One of them called it “a crime of the highest order.” Another remarked just how shocked and confused people were when the ad, which seems like it has been around forever, simply did not play before the movie. One user even asked for a refund, because what was even the point without Kidman telling you “We come to this place for magic”?

I won’t watch a movie if it doesn’t have an AMC Nicole Kidman ad reminding me why movies are magical. https://t.co/jTcTsai5SD — Michael Cruz (@MikeCruzable) December 26, 2024

no nicole kidman amc ad before babygirl wtf is this country coming to — death cab for katie (@more_than_blood) December 27, 2024

Shame on AMC though for not playing the Nicole Kidman ad before the NICOLE KIDMAN movie. Like WTF? pic.twitter.com/svv4RrIpvY — Tyler Myers (@MyersFTW) December 27, 2024

My Babygirl screening at an AMC was NOT preceded by the Nicole Kidman ad. This is violence. A crime of the highest order. — Mayor of Nilbog, Esq. (@nilbogdotgov) December 27, 2024

No Nicole Kidman AMC ad before BABYGIRL had the entire auditorium crying, searching, confused, and scared. — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) December 26, 2024

tell me how i saw babygirl (crazy movie) w nicole kidman and THE amc nicole kidman ad wasnt before it…… like why did they do that?? pic.twitter.com/DBv8ArlOts — Wife of Changbin (@girls4bin) December 25, 2024

AMC I want a refund, what do you mean the Nicole Kidman ad didn’t play before Babygirl??? — kev (@kvnelvn) December 26, 2024

When AMC didn’t play the Nicole Kidman ad before Babygirl pic.twitter.com/K4u7ap1TEX — The Fall Scorpio ? (@girlbosskenroy) December 27, 2024

On the one hand, it is merely an advertisement we’ve seen enough times and not a big deal. On the other, you can’t deny it isn’t hilarious to watch people losing it over something so trivial. I mean, I get it. While change is the only constant, we are averse to abrupt changes that push us into unfamiliar territory without a warning. In this uncertain world, we need our comfort blanket, don’t we?

maybe the nicole kidman amc ad + the babygirl watching experience would be too powerful for audiences to contemplate… https://t.co/hTXI1Mtal2 — Sleepy Ventu ? ? (@lucashedgess) December 28, 2024

Ultimately, it really proves how much the ad has made a place in the collective psyche of cinema-goers, and how Nicole Kidman is babygirl to her fans! So go on the, can the theaters please put that ad back? After all, there is no such thing as too much Nicole Kidman, is there?

