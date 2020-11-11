The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Eggtroversy Rages On

The great egg debate rages on. In season 2 episode 2 of The Mandalorian, titled “The Passenger,” Baby Yoda was fascinated by the Frog Lady‘s eggs. Which isn’t that surprising. He loves eating frogs in general so seeing a giant Frog Lady and seeing her eggs probably seemed like a prime dining opportunity.

But many on the Internet were outraged at the monster that Baby Yoda was becoming when he helped himself to the eggs, because Frog Lady was a sentient being. She clearly understood that these eggs would become her children once she had them fertilized by her husband on another planet.

The outrage came from a lot of different sources on social media. People were angry that Baby Yoda would kill children in egg form, and their anger is perfectly valid. You can be angry that Baby Yoda ate the eggs. That’s fine. I’m just looking at it through the lens of … we eat all kinds of eggs all the time and that’s essentially the same thing. Sure, Frog Lady being a sentient being makes it a little worse, but she still has some eggs! They’re not all gone.

But now, as the controversy continues, Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak has offered up his opinion on Baby Yoda eating the eggs.

For the record, Chapter 10 of #TheMandalorian makes it clear that the Frog Lady’s eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy. But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect.#StarWars https://t.co/Js51fLpE3C — Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) November 9, 2020

Szostak went on to state: “Fans of horror know that disturbing things make some of us laugh and some of us squirm, or both. Your mileage may vary.”

Am I wrong in that it didn’t disturb me? I instantly said “wow, I get it, that’s me with salt & vinegar chips” and carried on with my day. But I suppose the “horror” aspect comes from the fact that Frog Lady DOES tell Din Djarin and Baby Yoda that these are the last of her kind, and it doesn’t seem to stop Baby Yoda. At least he’s eating the eggs and not trying to eat Frog Lady, though?

Whatever your feelings are on Baby Yoda just ruthlessly eating the last living beings of a Frog People race, I think we can all agree on one thing: Baby Yoda probably isn’t that sweet even if we’d all want to cuddle him. He did after all try and kill 2 different people last season alone, and now he’s just eating eggs without a care in the world.

May the eggtroversy carry us into this next episode where Frog Lady is probably going to look at her remaining eggs and ask what the hell happened to all the others. Baby Yoda happened. And maybe he’s a bit of a monster? But he’s an adorable one.

