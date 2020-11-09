We Are All Frog Lady

There are few moments in television where we can all collectively say, “Wow, that’s me,” in the way we did about Frog Lady in The Mandalorian’s season 2 episode “The Passenger.” Now, I’m not being mean. She’s literally listed as “Frog Lady” on the official IMDb page. But there was something so pure about her in this episode, and I would be remiss if I did not share the love of Frog Lady.

For some context: Frog Lady is just trying to get to her husband on another planet so he can fertilize her eggs. She’s got a fun little backpack of them and is just trying to have safe passage to the other planet. Her luck comes when Mando and Baby Yoda need information about the other Mandalorians, and she happens to have some. So, she takes her little egg backpack and gets on the ship with them.

Because her baby eggs are fragile, they can’t go into hyperspace, so they’re just taking their sweet time getting to this planet, which ends up with them crash landing on a cold planet and Din having to fix the ship. He tells Frog Lady not to go anywhere, but she says, “I’m cold,” and finds a hot tub.

Now, some people think that Frog Lady is related to these queens from The Last Jedi, but that isn’t the case.

Frog Lady also isn’t just fun and games. Her babies are literally being eaten by Baby Yoda throughout the entire episode because the Child sure does love to eat frogs.

Hopefully, her tragic story of Baby Yoda trying to kill off her entire race of beings isn’t just a one-off episode. The last we saw of Frog Lady, Din, and Baby Yoda, they were back on the ship and heading to the planet where her husband is. Maybe we’ll get to meet Mr. Frog and see the Mandalorians he met, because honestly, I would love to see both of the Frog Family using their makeshift karaoke machine of Zero’s head. (Still voiced by Richard Ayoade.)

Our love of Frog Lady is universal, though. So many of us saw Frog Lady and said, “We see you, we respect you, we are you,” and that’s honestly so special.

Frog Lady, I would die for you. But also, maybe I am you. Who is to say?

