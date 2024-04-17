How Many Episodes Are in ‘Baby Reindeer’? Answered

Based on a sensitive subject, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer has been one of the more unique shows to come out this year. The series consists of seven episodes, all of which were released on April 11, 2024.

Content warning for discussion of sexual assault and stalking.

The British drama-thriller miniseries is based on creator Richard Gadd’s real-life experiences and chronicles a vulnerable woman’s obsession with a struggling comedian following his act of kindness. The obsession soon turns into stalking, and the show outlines the dangers of such behavior but that it should be dealt with in a helpful manner, highlighting the mental health aspects of it.

The show stars Gadd as the protagonist, Donny Dunn, while Jessica Gunning plays Martha, his stalker. Nava Mau, Tom Goodman-Hill, Hugh Coles, Danny Kirrane, and Shalom Brune-Franklin appear in different roles. Baby Reindeer is an adaptation of Gadd’s autobiographical one-man show of the same name and is directed by Weronika Tofilska and produced by Matthew Mulot. Filming mostly took place in Edinburgh and London, with production wrapping up by March 2023.

Gadd has been quite vocal about his experiences regarding stalking and sexual assault, highlighting how the former has been glamorized in popular culture. He had outlined how the stalker had sent him more than 41,000 e-mails, voicemails that spanned 350 hours, and 106 pages of handwritten letters. Gadd wasn’t able to find a legal remedy in spite of the stalker turning up at his house, later getting a restraining order as the events didn’t stop even after two and a half years. The show’s title, Baby Reindeer, is based on the nickname Gadd’s stalker used for him.

Apart from being a talented comedian, Gadd is also a screenwriter, known for his work on Netflix’s Sex Education. Hailing from Scotland, Gadd’s success with Baby Reindeer and his previous solo show Monkey See Monkey Do make it safe to say that his fanbase will be eagerly looking forward to his next project.

All episodes of Baby Reindeer are available to stream on Netflix.

