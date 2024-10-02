‘Babe wake up, a sitting congressman just yassified JD Vance’: Donald’s apprentice has a new face

I don’t make a habit of looking at JD Vance’s face. In fact, I avoid it at all costs. But when an actual sitting Congressman shares a picture of Vance with a beauty filter on it, I have no choice but to unpack what in the world is going on.

After the Vice Presidential Debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz, people were being completely normal about Vance. And by normal, I mean that Republicans and MAGA fans were posting pictures of him making him look cooler than he is. And to be fair, even the cool version of Vance still is bad.

Whenever you have a celebrity you love, you want to post the best pictures of them online. I get it. There are plenty of Glen Powell pictures I would love to share on social media daily. So I guess it’d be hard if the celebrity you loved was JD Vance and not a single good picture of them exists. Because he’s a horrible person.

So I guess Georgia Congressman Mike Collins took matters into his own hands. He posted an image of Vance on X and…well…just take a look at it.

Notice how Vance suddenly has very defined cheekbones? Ones that he does not actually have?

It made people realize that it was not…actually a picture of JD Vance. Or, well, it is. But it has been heavily altered. The image makes Vance look like a cross between Norm McDonald and Joel McHale. Two men who are decidedly not JD Vance.

babe wake up, a sitting congressman just yassified jd vance https://t.co/LXkCtWOvxV pic.twitter.com/ppguflKp9G — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) October 2, 2024

People had fun

Many pointed out to Collins that this behavior is weird and, well, it is! Why are you posting a picture of Vance that looks nothing like him? So you know that the internet took this idea of altering a picture of JD Vance and ran with it.

Some put eyeliner on him, others made his features incredibly small on his face, and a whole other host of options.

Author Seth Grahame-Smith decided to play Collins at his own game. He posted an image of “yassified” Tim Walz and honestly, it must hurt to be Vance and know that Tim Walz is better than you in any situation.

At the end of the day, all the people calling this weird are right. This is weird. Incredibly so. Is there a reason why you’d rather people think Vance looks like a hybrid of actors instead of himself? Are you….making a point about Vance by “yassifying” him?

I don’t get it. It comes across as Collins being embarrassed by actual JD Vance. That’s just my interpretation of it. But anyway, as journalist Hope Sloop pointed out, Vance’s contouring in the yassified picture is noteworthy.

It’s always “what eyeliner is JD Vance using?” but never “what contour is JD Vance using?” pic.twitter.com/aKR0Q3hAcT — Hope Sloop (@Hopesloop) October 2, 2024

So, this is where we are now. Sitting Congressmen are posting pictures of JD Vance that have been heavily altered. You’d think that someone like Collins would have something better to do but uh, I guess running an image through FaceTune on his iPhone is more important than doing government work.

