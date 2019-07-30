I Did Not Expect the Avengers: Endgame Gag Reel to Make Me Cry

Still crying over Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame? Well, lucky for us all, now we have bonus content to keep those tears going. Or to laugh about, because that’s what a gag reel is for, right? I’M NOT CRYING OVER A GAG REEL. YOU CAN’T PROVE ANYTHING.

For ten years, we’ve watched the actors who brought to life characters like Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, and Thor all hang out with each other and make fun of one another, so now, with the last gag reel of the original six Avengers, it’s a little bittersweet. There’s so much about these actors that we love. Whether it’s Chris Evans fighting off the Nazis on Twitter or Robert Downey Jr. jumping around in a bunny suit, the cast has endeared itself to us as much as the characters, which is why it’s sad to see these characters leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So, when the gag reel came out, I mistakenly thought it’d just be fun, and I’d laugh and move on with my life. Then I thought about all the bloopers from the past ten years and how everyone seemed to be having the best time working together, and I made myself cry because when are we going to hear Anthony Mackie and Evans joking about how they want to film a shot like they did during Captain America: The Winter Soldier again?

Anyway, in my sadness over the end of an era, it’s still fun to see our faves up to their same antics and laughing on set with each other. Especially with all the dancing.

Don’t worry, I’m still screaming about Gerald, and so is Robert Downey Jr.

Twitter loved the gag reel, as well, taking their favorite clips, tweeting them, and crying about the original six.

chris evans wondering how he made a whole movie with the avengers 1 helmet in the endgame bloopers is honestly the best thing you’ll see all day pic.twitter.com/2hudr10DnO — ariana (fan acc) (@capsheroes) July 24, 2019

Greatest moment in the endgame bloopers I think pic.twitter.com/4TTDlcuMJ6 — satan (@MARVELOLOGY) July 24, 2019

these deleted scenes and bloopers are better than endgame — romanoff (@goshromanoff) July 29, 2019

mark twerking on one side and scarlett and rdj dancing like dorks on the other i just love the most iconic blooper of endgame pic.twitter.com/0LtyGLbJxC — ᥴᥱᥣᥱ ♡ (@blanchettswhore) July 29, 2019

when you see the Endgame blooper reel pic.twitter.com/5jQjLvu8Jh — Jagged Miggs (@miggiesmalls) July 30, 2019

So, at least I’m not alone in being emotional! Enjoy, cry, remember all the times that Anthony Mackie yelled, “Cut the check,” or Robert Downey Jr. let people know that the talent was ready. Can we get that Chris Evans Making It 90210 take, though?

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

