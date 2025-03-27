‘Avengers: Doomsday’s X-Men return could be devastating

The shock of Marvel’s big announcement for Avengers: Doomsday is settling into a reality that I’m not sure I want to face. We get to see some of our beloved X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! But at what cost?

Seeing names like Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn, Sir Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellan are all exciting. I love Alan Cumming in literally anything he does! Channing Tatum’s Gambit? I can’t wait! HOWEVER, seeing the X-Men like this and going back to the old guard doesn’t necessarily feel like a good thing to me.

Hear me out: Why bring back the old X-Men and not build a new team? To me, this feels like another goodbye to the X-Men that we knew but this time, they’re doing it with a lot of our favorites. We learned in Deadpool & Wolverine that Wade’s universe was basically the 2oth Century Fox movies. According to the lore established there, those heroes were staying in that universe and all is well. So does this mean that Doomsday is bringing that universe in?

Or are these X-Men from other universes? What exactly does it mean to have Patrick Stewart back as Charles with Ian McKellan’s Magneto? All of this is, on paper, exciting but the logistics of it frighten me more than I’d like to admit. What are all of these characters going to do in a fight against Doomsday?

Is this how they’ll wipe out the X-Men and bring in a new cast? Or is this another swan song for the 20th Century Fox universe that will, officially, put them in their own universe and all fans to rest easy knowing they’re alive and well (off screen) as they build their own mutant team? That’s where my questions lie and I have more of them.

Why these specific X-Men characters?

Right now in the MCU proper, we’ve seen Charles Xavier (Stewart), Beast (Grammer), and Gambit (Channing Tatum) but also he doesn’t necessarily count since it was part of an entire movie about the Fox universe. Anyway, there is an interesting thing to unpack about the characters they’ve chosen to announce so far for Doomsday.

We have Beast, Charles, Magneto, and Gambit obviously. But then we have Nightcrawler, Mystique, and Scott Summers (James Marsden) and that feels like an interesting team of X-Men to bring in. Is the next batch of announcements going to include Jean (Famke Janssen) and Logan (Hugh Jackman)? Or is it just this group of heroes?

All of this plays into my fear that either these X-Men characters are going to be officially “killed off” to recast for the MCU or something else of that nature. There is just no reason why all of these characters are in Doomsday unless this is their one final goodbye film for fans of the Fox movies.

Until we know more, know that I am cautious about the inclusion of the X-Men. Don’t get me wrong, I’m excited to see them, but I am nervous as to what that means for their futures.

