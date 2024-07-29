We Need to Know More About ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

San Diego Comic-Con gave us a lot to unpack from the Marvel Hall H panel. Fans are both excited and torn about the news that the fifth Avengers team-up movie was going to be called Avengers: Doomsday and Victor Von Doom’s MCU debut was confirmed.

We’re torn because the studio announced that Robert Downey Jr. was returning to Marvel but not exactly in the way we all hoped he would. Downey took to stage dressed as none other than Doctor Doom and the confusion began. (There is comic lore to back this up but it is also still a little weird to think about.)

Details about the movie (outside of Downey) are scarce but let’s talk about what we do know about Avengers: Doomsday.

What even is this?

So the way it was talked about at Hall H was just that the current slate of Marvel films, including The Fantastic Four: First Steps, will lead to Doomsday. But news also broke from the press line after the panel that Doom isn’t even in First Steps. I don’t personally know that I believe that but still.

We have Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps all forming the lead-up to Doomsday, and we still have D23 announcements to help us flesh out the rest of the Marvel slate.

Who is in Doomsday?

As previously stated, Downey will be playing Victor Von Doom. Not Tony Stark taking on Doom or any kind of variant like that but actual Victor Von Doom. Feige also hinted at Hall H that all the characters we are seeing in the Marvel line-up will be a part of both Doomsday and the sixth Avengers movie Secret Wars, both directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. No other confirmations on the cast have been announced as of this moment.

When is Doomsday coming out?

Right now, the release day is set for May of 2026. Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are all slated for 2025 releases, laying out the next nearly two years of the future of Marvel.

