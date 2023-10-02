Attack on Titan’s Manga Is Coming Back with 18 New Pages

Attack on Titan ended where it all began: on a tree up a hill. People had mixed reactions when the manga ended. Some people raged against Eren for acting like a normal young adult with regrets, while others dubbed the ending a masterpiece. Anime-only fans can have their take once the long-drawn-out season four comes to an end, but manga fans have something new to look forward to: the release of Volume 35 of Attack on Titan on April 30, 2024.

The details behind this chapter are still unknown, but it will have 18 new pages. If that’s not enough of a W for fans, they’re also getting an art book released on the same date.

This is a huge announcement for manga Attack on Titan fans in particular, who’ve already grieved the last chapters of the tumultuous manga. Hajime Isayama, the author of Attack on Titan, confirmed that the anime and the manga would not get a sequel earlier in 2023. He also aid he had no plans to create a new manga after starting Attack on Titan at only 19 years old.

There are many speculations about the contents of Volume 35. There is the possibility that these additional pages will enhance the existing ending of the manga. But there are so many questions at play here. Whose perspective will readers be exploring in these new 18 pages? Will these chapters expound on Eren’s character further, or will they put other characters on center stage? Are these chapters going to happen years before the final chapters, or will these chapters occur decades after The Rumbling?

These questions can only be answered once these chapters drop. Until then, many fans could relive the emotional damage they experienced in the manga by watching Season 4, Part 3 of Attack on Titan coming this Fall 2023.

