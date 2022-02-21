Will there be an Attack on Titan movie?

Perhaps no show has made me audibly gasp or scream “OH SH*T” as much as Attack on Titan – especially during both halves of season 4. I’m certainly not alone in this feeling. Nor am I alone in asking, after every episode of what the OP constantly reminds me is “the final season,” two mind-rattling questions: “How much more is left of this thing? How the hell is all of this getting wrapped up in a few weeks?” (Manga readers: please kindly do not answer this question in the comments. We anime watchers are enjoying our torture.)

One common fan theory to address this uneasy discordance is that Attack on Titan has a secret movie in the works. And no, we’re not talking about a live-action remake, which Attack on Titan already has two of. (It’s horrible, by the way: I watched the first one on a twelve-hour flight, and it was so painful to endure that I could not accept watching the second one as a valid way to kill time.) We’re talking a bonafide anime film with canonical ties to the show. Fans are presuming the movie would be the finale.

Nothing has been announced. But MAPPA, AoT‘s production studio, is sure pouring gas for the rumor mill to light ablaze. They have done this by saying absolutely nothing to confirm the series’ end date. Amidst this anxiety-inducing silence, something strange happened. Episode 87 – supposedly the final episode – was set to premiere on March 27. Last week, episode 87’s airdate was pushed back to April 3 due to a “special program.” Even more bewilderingly, Attack on Titan now has a panel scheduled at AnimeJapan, Japan’s biggest anime convention, on — you guessed it, March 27.

Many are assuming the movie will be announced at this panel. If so, would the April 3 episode would be that movie, or simply lead up to it? At least the panel will tell us definitively whether the series will end in a film or not.

On one hand, it’s hard to believe that MAPPA has kept the production of an entire film secret for this long. On the other, an Attack on Titan movie makes complete sense. Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, two other popular shounen series, recently released films which slaughtered the box office. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is now the top-grossing film of all time in Japan and, in the US, had the biggest opening weekend of an international film ever. Attack on Titan‘s international popularity would certainly warrant similar treatment.

In the meantime, I’m going to continue my weekly gasp-a-thon with adrenaline-ridden glee.

