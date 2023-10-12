‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ Has Some Cute Cat-Based Easter-Eggs

Assassin’s Creed, the game series about parkouring around historical buildings and unaliving people, has many fun features, but there are some very special stories behind the development of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and most of them are about the cats.

Assassin’s Creed has always created mechanics with cat lovers in mind; you have been able to pet cats in Assassin’s Creed games for years. You could even “tame” them and get them to follow you in Assassin’s Creed Origins. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla updated the system by allowing you to pick up and cuddle the stray cats you find and even get a “raider cat” for your longboat.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage continues the trend and adds some fun easter eggs to the mix. At least two of the cats are reportedly modeled after the developer’s cats, Kettle and Winry, but there’s one cat that stands out from the rest, for both its appearance and the story behind it.

Chief the cat-assin

The game also has an adorable cat-based easter egg: months ago, a gamer named Alanna Sas asked for the devs to put her friend’s recently deceased cat in the game. The cat in question was named Chief and had white and gray markings on its nose that looked like the Assassin’s Creed logo. The devs responded, saying that they couldn’t promise anything, and Alanna forgot about her request.

Well, it turns out that the devs complied with the request and Chief the Cat-assin has since become a focal point of the game. Alanna and her friend have both received copies of the game and reportedly “gave [the cat] all the cuddles.”

We love a happy ending.

