Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Come for Those Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theorists

Look, I get it, it’s equal parts impressive, unprecedented, and terrifying that someone can have as much sway in the public zeitgeist as Taylor Swift does. But the way some people have chosen to react to that influence is nothing short of delusional.

There’s no way you can be expected to be taken seriously if you choose to pedal those conspiracy theories about Taylor Swift being a plant by the Democratic Party that has also somehow led to the Super Bowl being rigged. Arnold Schwarzenegger certainly won’t take you seriously, in any case.

Speaking recently to Variety, the action movie icon—who is not new to dragging right-wing blockheads—took to mocking those who choose to buy into the cockamamie nonsense being thrown at the singer-songwriter superstar, accompanied by all the sarcasm a former T-800 can muster.

Remember, everything is a plant. COVID was a plant. The vaccine was the plant. Of course, she’s also a plant and the team that wins is a plant. There are agents everywhere. The CIA is operating everything. I can see it very clearly how everything is a plant. It’s entertaining.

Indeed, even if your capacity for insecurity is verging on something tangential to an eldritch being, taking aim at one of the most influential women in America by convincing yourself that she’s a Democratic Party plant is a very specific low that no one should spend too much time in, lest you get a very heavy thumbs-down from the guy who went toe-to-toe with the Predator.

However, it must be said that the possibility of a San Francisco 49ers victory is an infinitely more interesting prospect in the context of these conspiracy theories. What bastardized routine of mental gymnastics might their purveyors come up with to explain such a thing? Stay tuned, I guess.

