Don’t Worry, Swifties! Japan Assures Us Taylor Swift Will Make It to the Super Bowl.

The anticipation around Taylor Swift’s attendance at the 2024 Super Bowl has now reached international proportions. The chatter surrounding the singer appearing at the massive sporting event has been off the rails, and now an entire country has gotten involved.

The singer’s much-anticipated attendance to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce play at this year’s Super Bowl was clouded in doubt when people realized she would have to fly from Tokyo straight to Las Vegas to make it in time. Swift is taking her international Eras Tour to the Tokyo Dome from February 7 to 10, with the game taking place on Sunday, February 11, leaving the artist precious little time to get from one place to the other.

This is where Japan’s Embassy in Washington D.C. has stepped in to assure people that Swift will be able to make the game. The Japanese Embassy assured people that the artist will be able to make the commute, and while the message started solemnly, whoever wrote it certainly had some fun with it.

?? Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️? Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC? (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024

Since Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won their AFC Championship game on Sunday, assuring their place in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, people have been wondering if Swift will be at the game—no one more than Republicans and their mouthpieces over at Fox News.

Regardless of the jet lag that Swift will be facing (there is a 17-hour time difference), the singer’s head may be spinning for other reasons, including the fact that she is at the heart of a Republican conspiracy theory that claims that she and Kelce’s relationship is, in fact, a Pentagon psyop, meant to turn voters towards Joe Biden. The right-wing media has been having an absolute field day with this, enough that my own brain is melting, so I have no idea how Swift must be handling it all.

This also comes on top of the AI deepfake explicit images of the artist that were circulating online recently. In this instance, Swift’s fans, the Swifties, heeded the call to arms and went to work to overwhelmingly push the images down on social media sites like X using the hashtags #ProtectTaylorSwift and #TaylorSwiftAI.

Despite the whirlwind that has surrounded her in recent weeks, it has only cemented her status as a woman with extreme social and cultural power. If all goes well with her concert in Tokyo and her travels after, she may just be able to see the players “play, play, play, play, play” and let the haters “hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.” (It’s not just the Japanese Embassy that can have fun with her lyrics!)

(featured image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

