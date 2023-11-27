‘Arifureta’ Is Blessing Us With a Season 3

I have consulted with the oracles of the internet to bring you tidings of the Ari-future of Arifureta, and I have news. As you may well know, the Digital Gods are fickle. Sometimes they give omens in the form of “social media posts” and “Youtube trailers,” while other times they are silent when asked for anime-related succor. Just as we have waited long for news of House of the Dragon season 2 and What If …? season 2 , so too have we craved forbidden knowledge of Arifureta.

And now, fellow truthseekers, the day has come…

But first: what is Arifureta about?

I would tell you in my own words, but the words of the gods speak louder and more clear. Seven Seas, the divine studio responsible for the miracle of Arifureta has described its gift as such:

When a classroom of students is transported to another world to act as its saviors, Hajime Nagumo finds himself the weakest link. As his friends and classmates are granted strong classes and impressive abilities due to their existing skills, he is given the weak title of Synergist. When a dungeon quest leaves him separated from his group, Hajime must discover his own talents or be left to rot in this world forever.

At the end of season 2, worshippers of the series saw Hajime and his harem of heroes split into two groups after wrestling with the chaos and political turmoil that occurred at the capital. One half of the group is determined to stay behind and do battle with their foes, while the other prepares to journey into a new and dangerous labyrinth.

Have the gods given us a sign as to when season 3 shall be released?

Yea and nay. The gods have given us a sign on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, foretelling of its release, but have not given any more hints as the when that Appointed Hour shall be. While fans/worshippers of Arifureta have faith that season 3 will be released in later in 2023 or in early 2024, we simply do not know the minds of the gods. Like The Rapture, it will likely come when we least expect it.

And who is cast in this mythic story?

The main actors in the Japanese voice cast are as follows (hallowed be their names):

Hajime Nagumo: Toshinari Fukamachi

Yue: Yūki Kuwahara

Shea Haulia: Minami Takahashi

Tio Klarus: Yōko Hikasa

Kaori Shirasaki: Saori Ōnishi

Shizuku Yaegashi: Yumiri Hanamori

Have the gods favored us with a trailer?

Indeed, the gods smile upon us with a trailer for Arifureta season 3:

(featured image: White Fox)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]