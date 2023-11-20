Is ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Becoming a Movie?

After the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there have been persistent rumors that Nintendo is looking into more movie adaptations of its video game franchises, such as The Legend of Zelda.

The Legend of Zelda is an action-adventure game series that follows the hero Link and Princess Zelda as they fight to save the land of Hyrule from Ganon, the Demon King of the Dark World—a familiar and adaptable premise that would make for a fun film for all ages. But is the movie actually happening?

Yes, Nintendo is working on a film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. However, it may not be animated like The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Rather than partner with Illumination again, Nintendo is instead collaborating with Sony Pictures to bring The Legend of Zelda to life. Wes Ball of the Maze Runner series is set to direct and will produce the film alongside Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto, Avi Arad, and Joe Hartwick Jr. The film has just been announced, so there is no word on the casting. However, Patricia Summersett, who voices Princess Zelda, has expressed an interest in reprising her role for the film.

Many fans will undoubtedly be a little shocked and saddened by the decision to make the film in live action. However, if it’s any good, it could be a fun fantasy film like Labyrinth or The Neverending Story.

If nothing else, Chris Pratt will probably (hopefully) not be playing Link, who is famously a silent protagonist.

