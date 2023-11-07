‘The Legend of Zelda’ Movie Is Officially in Development

It’s surprising how we’ve only ever gotten one live-action Nintendo movie—the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie. That’s all changing now, as a live-action The Legend of Zelda film was just announced by Nintendo.

According to Variety, Nintendo has officially started development on the live-action film, which is set to be directed by Wes Ball. Ball is an American filmmaker who directed The Maze Runner trilogy and the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes film. The Legend of Zelda will also be produced by both Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad-san. Miyamoto is the creator of the Mario and Zelda franchises; Avi Arad-san has produced many, many popular films, such as Spider-Man 2, Iron Man, X-Men: The Last Stand, and so on.

I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it. [2]https://t.co/2H9lzzS5Pv — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) November 7, 2023

As of now, we don’t know the release date of the film nor what the plot will entail. There’s a good chance that the story may be related to Breath of the Wild, given the game’s immense popularity, but there aren’t any details available as of now.

A Zelda movie has been rumored for years, but nothing official ever came about until now. As reported by IGN, Nintendo apparently had a Zelda Netflix series planned, which ended up getting canceled after someone leaked info online. We did a thorough look at the movie rumors earlier this year.

The central plot of The Legend of Zelda involves a hero named Link saving Hyrule and Princess Zelda from the villainous Ganondorf, who covets the triforce. Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom both take place after Hyrule Kingdom has been destroyed by Ganon. Link and Zelda work together to stop Ganon and save the world once more.

Nintendo seems far more interested in making animated movies of its properties. This makes sense because the cartoony style of its franchises translates quite well to animation, such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which came out in April.

We’re keeping a close eye on the casting for the Zelda movie. Hopefully, Chris Pratt won’t be playing Link.

(featured image: Nintendo)

