Chris Pratt Attacks Us Again, Is Cast as Garfield

Chris Pratt already has caused a stir online by daring to tackle the essence of a good Italian plumber named Mario. Now, it was announced that he will be voicing Garfield in a new animated movie. When will his attack on iconic Italian characters end? What next? Is he going to be the animated voice of Vinny Gambini in the cartoon version of My Cousin Vinny?

You might be thinking to yourself, “But Rachel, Garfield isn’t Italian,” and I counter that with facts about how Garfield’s love lasagna, his gruff nature, and lack of care makes him very much like my Sicilian family. So this is personal. For whatever reason, Chris Pratt continues to choose violence and will not rest until he’s ruined everything we once loved. If only we could have just kept Andy Dwyer and that era of Pratt alive for the rest of time. Now, we just have pain.

The orange cat who loves eating lasagna and watching TV is an icon. He hates Mondays, he doesn’t like doing things, and he is the true vibe of the last two years. Do you know who isn’t that vibe? Chris Pratt. Like, the devil works, hard but Chris Pratt’s agents work harder.

Twitter wants the madness to end

Much like when the Mario announcement happened, Twitter instantly started the jokes when the announcement came out. Mainly because this casting is somehow even worse than Mario, and that was bad. What makes you look at Garfield and look at Chris Pratt and think, “Yeah, they work together”? Because that truly could not be less of the truth.

It’s not too late to just replace Chris Pratt with Jack Black at every conceivable opportunity. — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) November 1, 2021

Chris Pratt will not stop until he’s voiced everything you used to love. https://t.co/Nfgnrc70Bo — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) November 1, 2021

Chris Pratt voicing another legendary Italian!? https://t.co/TFmrA3IeL8 — Ian Kar-HELL IS REAL AND THE DEVIL WALKS AMONG US (@IanKarmel) November 1, 2021

Chris Pratt will single handily voice every animated movie character going forward. https://t.co/OXTNxmsSqm — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) November 1, 2021

chris pratt is the new james corden in that he will show up in just about every film despite no one wanting it https://t.co/65hOTonAef — Braddington (@bradwhipple) November 1, 2021

Breaking: Chris Pratt Only Actor with Voice Left https://t.co/EFs9zOyq4e — Brett White (@brettwhite) November 1, 2021

I once again wonder when the Italianx community will rise up and stop Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/2s15Z7QcDd — Ryan Houlihan (@ryanhoulihan) November 1, 2021

OKAY THIS IS JUST TOO FAR https://t.co/GLBQpFIYD7 — Anthony Carboni (@acarboni) November 1, 2021

the damage that Chris Pratt has done to the italianx community is immeasurable. https://t.co/Ov5yJodxDG — tyler dinucci, BOOmf (@TylerDinucci) November 1, 2021

why chris pratt in every animated movie make it stop https://t.co/THyXqlGZa1 — stephen 🎄 (@multiofmad) November 1, 2021

Mondays really are the worst. The real Garfield knew that. This imposter, Chris Pratt, announcing this on a Monday? Not very Garfield at all.

(image: CBS)

