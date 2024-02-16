Skip to main content

ENHYPEN FATE Plus World Tour 2024 Tickets, Dates, and More

By Feb 16th, 2024, 4:12 pm
ENHYPEN members featured in their Fate Plus Encore World Tour concert

ENGENEs (ENHYPEN fans) are lucky because the 2023 FATE World Tour will come back in select areas. ENHYPEN will have several encore shows in the US and South Korea. There’s always a next tour if the FATE World Tour encore isn’t going to swing by your area.

Recommended Videos

But if it is, then you can get your tickets at Ticketmaster for ENGENES in the US. There will be a total of five shows in the US in the coming spring season.

LocationDate
Anaheim, California, Honda CenterApril 24, 2024
Oakland, California, Oakland CenterApril 26, 2024
Tacoma, Washington, Tacoma DomeApril 28, 2024
Chicago, Illinois, Allstate ArenaMay 1, 2024
Belmont Park, New York, UBS ArenaMay 3. 2024

For the confused ENGENEs out there, this isn’t a new ENHYPEN World Tour. Tracks from ENHYPEN’s newest album won’t be playing, and you’ll have to wait for the next tour to hear them perform Orange Blood live. FATE Plus will be revisiting locations in the US and South Korea, where the 2023 FATE World Tour began.

So far, there have been no announcements regarding more tour dates in other parts of Asia aside from South Korea. The last South Korea show date will be held in Seoul, KSPO Dome on February 23, 2024. Tickets will be sold on the Interpark website. The boy group visited China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and the Philippines during their 2023 FATE World Tour, and they’ve been on the road since July 2023.

(featured image: HYBE Labels)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vanessa Esguerra

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.