ENGENEs (ENHYPEN fans) are lucky because the 2023 FATE World Tour will come back in select areas. ENHYPEN will have several encore shows in the US and South Korea. There’s always a next tour if the FATE World Tour encore isn’t going to swing by your area.

But if it is, then you can get your tickets at Ticketmaster for ENGENES in the US. There will be a total of five shows in the US in the coming spring season.

Location Date Anaheim, California, Honda Center April 24, 2024 Oakland, California, Oakland Center April 26, 2024 Tacoma, Washington, Tacoma Dome April 28, 2024 Chicago, Illinois, Allstate Arena May 1, 2024 Belmont Park, New York, UBS Arena May 3. 2024

For the confused ENGENEs out there, this isn’t a new ENHYPEN World Tour. Tracks from ENHYPEN’s newest album won’t be playing, and you’ll have to wait for the next tour to hear them perform Orange Blood live. FATE Plus will be revisiting locations in the US and South Korea, where the 2023 FATE World Tour began.

So far, there have been no announcements regarding more tour dates in other parts of Asia aside from South Korea. The last South Korea show date will be held in Seoul, KSPO Dome on February 23, 2024. Tickets will be sold on the Interpark website. The boy group visited China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and the Philippines during their 2023 FATE World Tour, and they’ve been on the road since July 2023.

(featured image: HYBE Labels)

