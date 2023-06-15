Are Loki and the Scarlet Witch Hooking Up?

In the current run of Scarlet Witch, written by Steve Orlando, Wanda Maximoff tries her hand at a new venture: she opens up a witchcraft supply shop called Emporium. Wanda isn’t just selling trinkets and spell supplies, though. Emporium contains a portal called the Last Door, which brings Darcy Lewis into Wanda’s shop after Darcy is hunted by the Bacchae.

Now, as if Wanda didn’t have enough on her plate, it looks like a certain God of Stories is going to show up on her doorstep.

Marvel recently released a preview of Scarlet Witch #8, due out on September 6. The cover, by Russell Dauterman, shows Wanda and Loki gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes as they embrace. They look like they’re seconds away from kissing.

(Marvel Comics)

The top of the cover reads, “MISCHIEF AND CHAOS COLLIDE!” Meanwhile, the teaser that accompanies the image reads, “GOD VS WITCH! This September, Wanda and Loki fall under each other’s spell in SCARLET WITCH #8!”

Are Wanda and Loki going to fall for each other? Will they have a fling? A magical hookup? If so, it’ll be one of the wildest pairings in the Marvel Universe, and I’m here for it. It’ll be almost as good as the Loki/Wanda/Doctor Strange team-up that Marvel fans have been clamoring for.

On the other hand, “god vs witch” seems to suggest that they’ll fight each other. Maybe they’ll fight each other and have a fling. How mischievous and chaotic!

Of course, aside from providing us with some juicy fan service, Loki’s got his own agenda to attend to. In his current limited run, Loki, Loki is searching for the pieces of his cursed ship, Naglfar. Naglfar is made from the fingernails of damned souls, and it turns out that any piece that falls into the wrong hands causes some serious drama. At the end of the first issue, which came out last week, Loki seems to suffer a pretty gruesome fate, although we know he’ll weasel his way out of it.

As for Scarlet Witch #8, I don’t know about you, but I’ll be crossing days off my calendar until September.

(featured image: Marvel Comics)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]