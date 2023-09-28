So, Are the ‘Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’ Servers Down?

It’s official: Valve has a new game. And no, you don’t need a VR headset this time. Counter-Strike 2 is available for free on Steam, offered as a full blown engine port for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Enjoy brand new graphics, smoke physics, and an enhanced netcode structure that promises smoother headshotting and AWPing.

If you’re just hearing about Counter-Strike 2, you might be wondering whether you can still boot into CS:GO and run a competitive match online, just for old times’ sake. Read on if you’d like to learn more about CS:GO’s servers in the age of CS2, and whether it’s even possible to keep playing.

What happened to CS:GO’s servers?

On Sept. 27, 2023, Valve flipped the switch and launched Counter-Strike 2. The game serves as a “free upgrade to CS:GO,” officially introducing the Counter-Strike franchise to the Source 2 engine. This includes the aforementioned changes to smoke grenades and server programming, as well as an improved UI system, enhanced buy menu, and map reworks. There’s even a new competitive rating and leaderboard system, designed to improve competition between players looking to flex their expertise with the decades-old franchise.

Also, the new soundtrack has some true bops. Check it out below.

Because CS2 outright replaces CS:GO, Valve shut down every official CS:GO server on Sept. 27—which turned into a rather emotional moment for many Counter-Strike and Valve fans. CS2 has since replaced CS:GO on Steam, leaving the latter completely unplayable (well, save for a clever workaround The Mary Sue discovered shortly after CS2’s release).

So, no, you can’t just hop on Steam and go back to CS:GO matchmaking. CS:GO‘s servers are down, and we likely won’t see Valve reinstate servers for the game any time soon. Counter-Strike 2 is truly intended to replace Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in every single way, regardless of whether your favorite map has been added back into the game or not.

