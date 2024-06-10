Baki Vs Kengan key visual
(Netflix)
Category:
Anime

Are ‘Baki’ and ‘Kengan Ashura’ in the Same Universe?

Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 11:56 am

Netflix gave anime fans something they have always dreamed of: a crossover. A special film saw the worlds of Baki and Kengan Ashura collide as the two protagonists went toe to toe with one another in an epic fight, but it also raised some questions!

Recommended Videos

The crossover has left many wondering, “Are Baki and Kengan Ashura set in the same universe?” Let’s take a look, shall we?

Netflix’s crossover anime film pitted the protagonists of each series against one another, with Baki Hanma taking on Tokita Ohma facing off against one another in a dream match-up. Though the two characters managed to show off their extraordinary strength, neither of them gained the overall victory, after the big bads of each series intruded on the fight. The “No Contest” result left some fans a little disappointed that their “Who would win in a fight?” thesis was not truly answered. Another thing the episode left fans wondering was whether the two characters inhabit the same world, and there are many reasons why they may think this is the case.

Baki and Kengan Ashura follow very similar plots: two young boys train to become the best fighters in the world, entering tournaments to prove their skill while facing off against powerful opponents. The series both have a similar setting; set in modern Japan, the fighting takes place in underground, away from the public eye. This makes the question of whether or not they are in the same universe a little confusing.

Baki and his thunder calves stand face to face with Ohma, ready to fight in "Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura"
(Netflix)

Still, the answer is no, the characters do not inhabit the same universe, and the crossover event was simply fan service and not canon in either series. The episode served to answer the hypothetical “what if?” scenario which so many fans often discuss when it comes to powerful anime characters from different stories facing off against one another. A classic example includes “Who would win in a fight between One Punch Man’s Saitama and Dragon Ball’s Son Goku?” Now that has had the Reddit boards occupied for some time.

This does make sense in the grand scheme of things. Given that both these characters are regulars at tournaments and events, it is unlikely that they wouldn’t have already run into each other before now, or simply not run into each other more often. Both Baki and Tokita would likely be aware of the other given that they are both incredibly strong. Given that they both want to gain more strength, it would actually be more likely that they would seek the other out to push themselves and improve. Finally, the two series are created by completely different people, so there is also that to consider.

Despite the series not being connected, fans welcomed the special event and loved seeing the two protagonists finally go toe to toe.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Kafka May Have To Risk Being Discovered in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 10
Kafka using his kaiju powers in episode 4
Kafka using his kaiju powers in episode 4
Kafka using his kaiju powers in episode 4
Category: Anime
Anime
Kafka May Have To Risk Being Discovered in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 10
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Get Yourself Pumped for ‘Kengan Ashura’ Season 2 Part 2
Kengan Ashura, Tokita Ohma stands in a fighting stance, fists raised
Kengan Ashura, Tokita Ohma stands in a fighting stance, fists raised
Kengan Ashura, Tokita Ohma stands in a fighting stance, fists raised
Category: Anime
Anime
Get Yourself Pumped for ‘Kengan Ashura’ Season 2 Part 2
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 10, 2024
Read Article The Supporting Heroes Set the Perfect Stage for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 7
Monoma from My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6
Monoma from My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6
Monoma from My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6
Category: Anime
Anime
The Supporting Heroes Set the Perfect Stage for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 7
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 9, 2024
Read Article The 10 Magical Girl Anime You Need To Watch, Ranked
A young girl faces off against a smiling worm monster in "Puella Magi Madoka Magica"
A young girl faces off against a smiling worm monster in "Puella Magi Madoka Magica"
A young girl faces off against a smiling worm monster in "Puella Magi Madoka Magica"
Category: Anime
Anime
The 10 Magical Girl Anime You Need To Watch, Ranked
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Jun 9, 2024
Read Article This Stunning New Webtoon Might Get Its Own Anime
Mom I'm Sorry
Mom I'm Sorry
Mom I'm Sorry
Category: Anime
Anime
This Stunning New Webtoon Might Get Its Own Anime
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Jun 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Kafka May Have To Risk Being Discovered in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 10
Kafka using his kaiju powers in episode 4
Category: Anime
Anime
Kafka May Have To Risk Being Discovered in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 10
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Get Yourself Pumped for ‘Kengan Ashura’ Season 2 Part 2
Kengan Ashura, Tokita Ohma stands in a fighting stance, fists raised
Category: Anime
Anime
Get Yourself Pumped for ‘Kengan Ashura’ Season 2 Part 2
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 10, 2024
Read Article The Supporting Heroes Set the Perfect Stage for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 7
Monoma from My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6
Category: Anime
Anime
The Supporting Heroes Set the Perfect Stage for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 7
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 9, 2024
Read Article The 10 Magical Girl Anime You Need To Watch, Ranked
A young girl faces off against a smiling worm monster in "Puella Magi Madoka Magica"
Category: Anime
Anime
The 10 Magical Girl Anime You Need To Watch, Ranked
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Jun 9, 2024
Read Article This Stunning New Webtoon Might Get Its Own Anime
Mom I'm Sorry
Category: Anime
Anime
This Stunning New Webtoon Might Get Its Own Anime
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Jun 8, 2024
Author
Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco (she/her) is a contributing writer here at The Mary Sue, having written for digital media since 2022 and has a keen interest in all things Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and anime. She has worked for various publications including We Got This Covered, but much of her work can be found gracing the pages of print and online publications in Japan, where she resides. Outside of writing she treads the boards as an actor, is a portrait and documentary photographer, and takes the little free time left to explore Japan.