It’s About To Get Easier To Play ‘The Last of Us’

Now that the The Last of Us season 1 has come to an end (and we all anxiously await season 2), some good news arrives for PC gamers and fans of the the show that have never had the chance to play The Last of Us games before.

The Last of Us Part I is officially being released for PC, nearly 10 years after the original Naughty Dog game debuted on PlayStation 3 back in 2013.

The PC release, however, will not be a port of the PS3 original, but instead will be a PC version of the PlayStation 5 remake, which released in September 2022.

When Does ‘The Last of Us’ Arrive on PC?

Though The Last of Us was originally slated to release on PC on March 3, 2023, it was pushed back a few weeks. It will now arrive on March 28, 2023, and is currently available for pre-order on both Steam and Epic.

Price depends on your region, but to give you an idea, The Last of Us’ PC version can cost $59.99, £49.99, or €59.99 for the standard edition. A deluxe edition of the game is also available.

As the PC release will be based on the PS5 remake, gamers both old and new can expect improved exploration and combat, more accessibility options than were available at the time of the original PlayStation 3 release, as well as the inclusion of the The Last of Us: Left Behind DLC (remember how episode 7 wrenched your heart out?)

Players who have pre-ordered will also benefit from bonus supplements, such as those used to increase maximum health, crafting speed, listening distance, and healing speed. All things that will certainly come in handy while playing. Pre-orders will also come with bonus weapon parts that players can use to upgrade their weapons at workbenches scattered throughout the game.

If you’ve never played the game before, prepare yourself for a lot of stress, trauma, and clickers. Totally worth it.

