Are There Plans to Make a Season 2 of Hit ‘League of Legends’ Series ‘Arcane’?

When Arcane, a Netflix show based on the game League of Legends, hit screens in late 2021, people initially seemed hesitant at the idea that a show like this could be any good. However, most of those doubters were quickly proven wrong. The in-depth lore of League of Legends proved to make this show what it was—a smashing success.

Critics quickly raved about Arcane’s quality, and viewers of the show shared the same sentiment. Generally speaking, many people agreed that even people who had never played or even heard of League of Legends would enjoy this show. But after the last episode aired toward the end of November, fans were left with a single nagging question: When does the next season air?

Thankfully, we do have an answer—sort of. A tweet from the Riot Games CEO made the same day as the last few episodes of Season 1 aired revealed that animation teams are actively working on Season 2. The bad news? There still isn’t a determined release date, and the CEO has confirmed that it won’t be happening in 2022. Chances are very good that it’ll be released sometime in 2023, or possibly beyond that. The CEO remarked in passing that the first season took 6 years to make. Though the second season definitely won’t take that long, it’ll sure feel like 6 years to fans.

So, the good news is that there is definitely a second season on the way. The bad news? It won’t be here for quite some time. Either way, Arcane fans can definitely look forward to more action in the coming year, as there will definitely be more stories to tell and new Champion lore to explore. Until then, fans can only speculate what kinds of Champion lore the new season will delve into, and what kinds of new lore adaptations will be woven into the series.

(featured image: League of Legends Arcane)

